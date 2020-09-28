 Skip to main content
BHS senior TJ Barger, Normal Community victorious in Big 12 Conference Boys Golf Tournament
Bloomington High School senior TJ Barger won medalist honors in Monday's Big 12 Conference Golf Tournament at Metamora Fields Golf Club.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

METAMORA — Bloomington High School's TJ Barger didn't leave any doubt who was the best golfer Monday at Metamora Fields Golf Club.

The Purple Raiders senior standout fired a 2-under par 69 to claim medalist honors by six strokes in the Big 12 Conference Boys Golf Tournament. 

Normal Community put four golfers in the top 10 and won its third straight title and fourth in the last five years. The Ironmen's 315 total was two strokes better than BHS. Normal West tied for sixth in the eight-team field at 366.

NCHS' Jackson Weaver shot 76 to take third individually, a stroke behind Wade Schacht of Champaign Central. Chase Tomlinson (78) and Dax Yosten (79) of NCHS were fifth and sixth, respectively, while the Ironmen's Joey Kahwaji and West's Keagan Wurth tied for ninth with 82s.

BHS junior Jacob Barger placed seventh with an 80.

Lincoln takes second: Mattoon shot 317 to capture the Apollo Conference Boys Golf Tournament at Lincoln Elks. Lincoln finished second with 342.

Stuart Druin of Mattoon downed teammate Colton Romine in a sudden-death playoff for medalist after both shot 76s. Lincoln senior Dylan Singleton was third with 77.

TJ BARGER 2020 MUG SHOT

Barger
