Bloomington's TJ Barger accepts preferred walk-on offer from Illinois golf team

BLOOMINGTON — When University of Illinois golf coach Mike Small indicated to TJ Barger he wanted the Bloomington High School standout to join his program, that sealed the deal.

Barger accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Small this weekend to play for the powerful Illini beginning in the fall.

"I had a talk with him two days ago and he said I could have a spot on the team. I didn't know if that was a preferred or regular walk-on," said Barger. "He said it was preferred. I talked to my parents (Steve and Stacey) and we all agreed, me mostly, if it's a preferred I would be going there.

"I get all the perks like a scholarship golfer gets. I can earn money year by year. It just depends how I play and perform. I'm up for the challenge."

Barger said he also considered Illinois State and Nebraska, but decided to go where his heart was leaning. The Illini are tied for fourth in the latest Golfweek Coaches' Poll.

'The opportunity to play at U of I is really exciting," he said. "But I'm more excited that I'm done thinking about what school I'm going to."