Bloomington's TJ Barger accepts preferred walk-on offer from Illinois golf team

BLOOMINGTON — When University of Illinois golf coach Mike Small indicated to TJ Barger he wanted the Bloomington High School standout to join his program, that sealed the deal.
Barger accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Small this weekend to play for the powerful Illini beginning in the fall.
"I had a talk with him two days ago and he said I could have a spot on the team. I didn't know if that was a preferred or regular walk-on," said Barger. "He said it was preferred. I talked to my parents (Steve and Stacey) and we all agreed, me mostly, if it's a preferred I would be going there.
"I get all the perks like a scholarship golfer gets. I can earn money year by year. It just depends how I play and perform. I'm up for the challenge."
Barger said he also considered Illinois State and Nebraska, but decided to go where his heart was leaning. The Illini are tied for fourth in the latest Golfweek Coaches' Poll.
'The opportunity to play at U of I is really exciting," he said. "But I'm more excited that I'm done thinking about what school I'm going to."
Barger won medalist honors in the 2019 Class 2A State Tournament as a sophomore at Weibring Golf Club in Normal and finished fourth as a junior. There was no state tourney last fall because of COVID-19.
But it was Barger's eye-opening performances last summer on the American Junior Golf Association circuit that attracted a lot of recruiting attention.
"I finished my first tournament in the top five with a few ACC (Atlantic Coast Conference) commits and top players in the world, and I kept playing well," he said. "It boosted my confidence to know that I can play with these guys. I got a lot of exposure to Big Ten and ACC schools. I realized when Coach Small and the U of I got in contact with me, if I got the chance I'll take it."
Illinois has been a force on the national stage the last 20 years under Small. The Illini, who were national runner-up in 2013, have been to 12 straight NCAA Tournaments with five regional titles. Scott Langley (2010) and Thomas Pieters (2012) have won the NCAA individual title.
"I know what Coach Small has done with the program the past 10 or so years. I feel like giving it a shot," said Barger. "I think I'll find my way in the lineup sooner rather than later. I know everything they have. I can get a lot better. The players that are playing now, the practices and playing in great tournaments, it's a perfect fit."
Part of the Illini's NCAA Tournament teams was another Bloomington High School product, Alex Burge, who graduated in 2016.
"We've talked every now and then, more about him giving me some advice," said Barger. "Because he played there he told me how it works there and how Coach Small is. He told me to have fun and enjoy it and don't feel any pressure."
