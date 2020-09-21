Central Catholic wins Illini Prairie Conference golf tournament

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SAVOY — The Central Catholic High School girls golf team placed three in the top five Monday to claim a convincing win in the Illini Prairie Conference Tournament at the University of Illinois Blue Course.

The Saints totaled 317 with St. Thomas More in second at 351 and Prairie Central third at 370. Pontiac was fifth and Olympia sixth.

Elaine Grant of IVC was the medalist with a 4-under par 68.

Dani Grace Schrock of Pontiac was second with a 74 and was followed by the Central Catholic trio of Kylie Hundman (76), Katie Steinman (77) and Faith Glazebrook (78).

PHOTOS: Pantagraph-area girls golfers to watch

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.