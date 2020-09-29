El Paso-Gridley boys, Eureka girls capture HOIC golf crowns

EL PASO — Medalists Luke Ihlenfeldt of El Paso-Gridley and Allison Pacocha paced their teams to Heart of Illinois Conference Golf Tournament titles Tuesday at El Paso Golf Club.

Ihlenfeldt fired 78 and beat Tri-Valley's Josh Stewart on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to pace the Titan boys. EPG shot 319 for a 27-stroke victory over runner-up Tri-Valley.

Pacocha and EPG's Sarah Bond tied at 81 before Pacocha prevailed on the third hole of sudden death. The Eureka girls shot 370 and edged Tri-Valley by five strokes.

EPG's Caleb Lavender and GCMS' Conner Engel tied for third in the boys with 79s. Tri-Valley's Lauren Christopher was third for the girls with 90, while Tri-Valley's Emma Hall and Ulrich of Eureka tied for fourth with 92s.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.