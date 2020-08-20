Here is the Prep Report for Thursday: Lincoln boys fifth in own golf scramble

Return to homepage ×
The Lincoln High School boys golf team shot 62 to finish fifth in the 14-team Lincoln Scramble at the Lincoln Elks Golf Course on Thursday.
Lincoln's "B" team finished 13th (77) on the par-71 course while Mount Pulaski was 14th (83). Springfield won with a score of 58.
Randy Sharer
Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
