Normal Community's Alyvia Burr ties for second in Class 2A girls golf regional
Normal Community's Alyvia Burr ties for second in Class 2A girls golf regional

Normal Community golfer Alyvia Burr advanced to sectional as an individual in Wednesday's Class 2A Decatur Regional.

Normal Community High School senior Alyvia Burr fired an 81 to finish tied for second individually Wednesday in the Class 2A Decatur Girls Golf Regional at Red Tail Run Golf Club.

Burr will advance as an individual to Tuesday's Champaign Centennial Sectional at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy.

NCHS finished fourth in the team standings with a 377 total. Quincy was the winner with 339 and Springfield also advanced with 363. Normal West was seventh (430) and Bloomington took eighth (483).

Medalist honors went to Quincy's Laci Noudsel with a 77.

CLASS 1A GIRLS

Sandwich Regional: Dwight took fourth with 430 at Edgebrook Golf Course. The Trojans were led by Kelly Deterding, who shot 97 and missed advancing as an individual by a stroke. Rosary (386) and Sandwich (402) were the advancing teams.

Watseka Regional: St. Thomas More won with 368 while Mahomet-Seymour advanced with 397. LeRoy (477) and Blue Ridge (480) finished sixth and seventh, respectively.

CLASS 2A BOYS

IVC Regional: Streator finished third as a team but qualified senior Jacob Magana (81) and junior Noah Colter (83) as individuals at Arrowhead Country Club in Chillicothe.

Dunlap took the team title with 322, while Geneseo (332) also advanced to Monday's Peoria Richwoods Sectional at Kellogg Golf Course.

