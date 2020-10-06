Normal West's Keegan Wurth, Gabe Holderby advance as individuals in Class 3A golf sectional

Normal West High School's Keegan Wurth and Gabe Holderby qualified for sectional during Tuesday's Class 3A Rock Island Boys Golf Regional at Oakwood Country Club in Coal Valley.
Wurth fired 80 and Holderby shot 83 to advance as individuals to Monday's Pekin Sectional at Lick Creek Golf Course.
Normal Community finished fourth with a 350 total, while West was fifth at 359. Pekin (304) and Minooka (333) were the two teams advancing to sectional.
Luke Petrovic of Minooka was medalist with a 1-over 73. Dax Yosten and Joey Kawahji paced NCHS with 88s.
CLASS 2A
Lincoln Regional: Lincoln's Dylan Singleton took medalist honors after firing a 1-over 73 at Lincoln Elks Country Club.
Singleton and Olympia's Jacob Thomas (81) advanced as individuals to Monday's Peoria Richwoods Sectional.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin won the team title with a 316 total, with Maroa-Forsyth (336) the second team to qualify for sectional. Lincoln was fourth (352), Olympia fifth (357) and Clinton seventh (364).
CLASS 1A
Schlarman Regional: Wyatt Summers of Blue Ridge tied for third individually with an 86 and qualified for sectional at Danville Country Club.
Summers will play in Tuesday's Tuscola Sectional. Bismarck-Henning (377) and St. Thomas More (378) were the team qualifiers. Blue Ridge was eighth (412) and Fisher ninth (459).
Illini Bluffs Regional: Tremont's Chase Gibson and Illini Central's Kase Renken advanced as individuals at Coyote Creek Golf Club in Bartonville.
Gibson and Renken shot 92s and move on to Monday's Sherrard Sectional. Tremont was fifth in the team standings (417). Illini Bluffs (357) and Williamsville (362) were the advancing teams.
Bishop McNamara Regional: Dwight finished fourth at 403 while Woodland was 10th at Kankakee Elks Country Club. Neither had any individual sectional qualifiers.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!