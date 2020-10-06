Normal West's Keegan Wurth, Gabe Holderby advance as individuals in Class 3A golf sectional

Normal West High School's Keegan Wurth and Gabe Holderby qualified for sectional during Tuesday's Class 3A Rock Island Boys Golf Regional at Oakwood Country Club in Coal Valley.

Wurth fired 80 and Holderby shot 83 to advance as individuals to Monday's Pekin Sectional at Lick Creek Golf Course.

Normal Community finished fourth with a 350 total, while West was fifth at 359. Pekin (304) and Minooka (333) were the two teams advancing to sectional.

Luke Petrovic of Minooka was medalist with a 1-over 73. Dax Yosten and Joey Kawahji paced NCHS with 88s.

CLASS 2A

Lincoln Regional: Lincoln's Dylan Singleton took medalist honors after firing a 1-over 73 at Lincoln Elks Country Club.

Singleton and Olympia's Jacob Thomas (81) advanced as individuals to Monday's Peoria Richwoods Sectional.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin won the team title with a 316 total, with Maroa-Forsyth (336) the second team to qualify for sectional. Lincoln was fourth (352), Olympia fifth (357) and Clinton seventh (364).

CLASS 1A