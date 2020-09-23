 Skip to main content
Payton Dunahee leads Prairie Central to Illini Prairie Conference boys golf title
Payton Dunahee leads Prairie Central to Illini Prairie Conference boys golf title

SAVOY — Payton Dunahee fired a 75 to earn medalist honors and help Prairie Central High School capture the Illini Prairie Conference Boys Golf Tournament title Tuesday at the U of I Orange Course.

Prairie Central's 331 total was 25 strokes better than runner-up Pontiac. Central Catholic was fourth (368), with Olympia fifth (374) in the nine-team field.

Dunahee earned a four-stroke victory over Will Ross of Monticello. Prairie Central's Carson Friedman was third with an 81, with Michael Kuska of Pontiac fourth (84).

Other area golfers in the top 10 were Pontiac's Hunter Trainor (tied fifth, 85), Prairie Central's Connor Gibson (tied seventh, 86) and Teegan Quinn (tied 10th, 89), Central Catholic's John Keefer (ninth, 88) and Olympia's TJ McManaman (tied 10th, 89).

PAYTON DUNAHEE 2020 HEDSHOT

Dunahee
