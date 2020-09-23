Payton Dunahee leads Prairie Central to Illini Prairie Conference boys golf title

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SAVOY — Payton Dunahee fired a 75 to earn medalist honors and help Prairie Central High School capture the Illini Prairie Conference Boys Golf Tournament title Tuesday at the U of I Orange Course.

Prairie Central's 331 total was 25 strokes better than runner-up Pontiac. Central Catholic was fourth (368), with Olympia fifth (374) in the nine-team field.

Dunahee earned a four-stroke victory over Will Ross of Monticello. Prairie Central's Carson Friedman was third with an 81, with Michael Kuska of Pontiac fourth (84).

Other area golfers in the top 10 were Pontiac's Hunter Trainor (tied fifth, 85), Prairie Central's Connor Gibson (tied seventh, 86) and Teegan Quinn (tied 10th, 89), Central Catholic's John Keefer (ninth, 88) and Olympia's TJ McManaman (tied 10th, 89).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.