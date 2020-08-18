You are the owner of this article.
Prep report 8/19/20: Michael Cavanaugh's 73 helps U High take third in Redbird/Raider Classic
PREP REPORT

Prep report 8/19/20: Michael Cavanaugh's 73 helps U High take third in Redbird/Raider Classic

Jim Benson

University High School's Michael Cavanaugh fired a 2-over-par 73 to take fourth place Tuesday in the Redbird/Redbird Classic golf tournament at Weibring Golf Club.

Macomb, led by medalist Braeden Duncan's 71, was the team champion with a 304 total. That was matched by East Peoria, but Macomb won based on a better non-counting fifth player's score.

U High was third in the seven-team field at 310. Bloomington tied for fifth at 355.

BHS senior TJ Barger fired a 70 and should have been medalist. However, Barger turned in a wrong scorecard with a score of 69 and was disqualified. 

Barger will get another chance Wednesday when BHS hosts the Raider Classic at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course. 

U High finished second Monday in the Peoria Notre Dame Invitational. The Pioneers fired 299, four strokes behind Macomb. Reece Tennison paced U High with an even-par 72 at Kellogg Golf Course in Peoria to take third.

U High's Andrew Woodward and Cavanaugh fired 74s, with Cavanaugh earning 10th on a scorecard playoff. Central Catholic's John Keefer, who finished 12th after a 75, recorded a double eagle on the par-5 18th.

