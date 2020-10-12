Reagan Kennedy leads U High to Class 1A Girls Golf Sectional crown

MORRIS — Sophomore Reagan Kennedy fired a 2-over par 74 to help University High School pull away late from Central Catholic to earn the Class 1A Seneca Girls Sectional Golf title Monday at The Creek.

U High, the defending state champion, fired a 332 total. Central Catholic, which won the 2018 Class 1A State title, was right with the Pioneers on the back nine before finishing at 342.

Kennedy earned medalist honors by three strokes over Allison Pacocha of Eureka, who won last year's state title. Central Catholic's Katie Steinman and 2018 state champion Dani Grace Schrock of Pontiac were in a tie for fourth with 81s.

Central Catholic's Kylie Hundman tied for seventh with an 82, while U High's Jaydn Spinks tied for ninth at 84.

U High also counted freshman Ihnera Gerongay (85) and sophomore Lauren Cervantes (90). Rounding out the Pioneers' lineup were senior Jaiden Mapugay and junior Jaelyn Kelly with 92s.

Faith Glazebrook (89) and Francesca Lee (90) were Central Catholic's other counting scores.

