Watch now: Bloomington's TJ Barger loses in playoff for sectional golf title; U High takes fourth

PEORIA — It was all set up for a perfect ending to TJ Barger's stellar high school golf career Monday.
Yet, like many other things in 2020, things didn't go quite as planned.
The Bloomington senior barely missed a 12-foot downhill eagle putt on No. 18 which could have clinched medalist honors in the Class 2A Peoria Richwoods Boys Golf Sectional at wind-swept Kellogg Golf Course.
"Right when I hit it I thought it was in," said Barger. "I played the perfect speed. Maybe if I hit it a little harder it would have fallen in."
Instead, Barger shot 1-over par 73 and tied Quincy Notre Dame's Alex McCulla for medalist honors. So they went back to No. 18 tee for a sudden-death playoff.
McCulla chipped close for a tap-in birdie. When Barger couldn't convert his birdie attempt from 20 feet, the season was over for the 2018 Class 2A state champion with no state tourney to look forward to because of COVID-19 restrictions.
University High also wanted to end on a high note. The Pioneers took the lead at the turn before faltering on their last nine holes.
U High finished in fourth with a 330 total. Macomb took the title at 314, followed by Quincy Notre Dame (322) and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (327). Prairie Central was fifth in the eight-team field at 334.
"Maybe it was a combination of tough conditions and nerves," said U High coach Darrin York. "Probably at the end of the day it was not enough good shots."
Prairie Central's Payton Dunahee finished ninth with an 80. U High's Jackson Yoder and BHS' Nolan Rink tied for 10th with 81s.
Barger fired even-par 36 on the front nine to lead by a stroke. He suffered bogeys at Nos. 12 and 13 to drop to 2-over.
The bogey at the 13th came on a 3-putt. He was on the fringe of the par-5 No. 15 in two before taking three more putts for par.
"Right now my putting strokes is not where it should be," said Barger. "I wasn't playing the speed right. The wind was affecting it, but it's more mental for me right now."
Barger did make a 15-foot par-saving putt on No. 16. After a two-putt par on the 17th, Barger knew McCulla had birdied the 518-yard par-5 No. 18 to get to 1-over and a stroke ahead of Barker and Macomb's Braeden Duncan.
After pushing his drive right, Barger superbly carved his second shot around the trees and left himself a makeable eagle putt. He gingerly stroked his putt down the slope before it veered just right at the last second.
The tricky weather conditions didn't seem to bother Barger as much as his putting.
"The front nine was cold and windy," said Barger. "That was a little more tough. The ball wasn't going as far. The wind was taking the ball wherever it was blowing. The back nine it started getting warmer out so I could take off my (long) pants."
Barger wants to visit colleges before making a decision on his future. He also will return to the Raiders' basketball team ("as long as I start," he smiled) and hopes there will be a season.
Along with his state title as a sophomore, Barger finished fourth at state a year ago.
"It's always fun traveling with the team and getting out of school early," he said of his best memories. "I had a great team all four years and two great coaches (Kiley Specht and Mike McClellan) throughout my high school career. I couldn't be any happier."
U High, which started on No. 10, was happy with its play on the back nine. The Pioneers had a 160 total and were a couple strokes ahead of Macomb.
But things unraveled on the front side for U High, which was playing with Macomb. Particularly troubling was No. 16, a 169-yard par-3 right into the stiff wind in which U High's top four golfers went 8-over.
Jake Swartz added 82 for U High, while Andrew Woodward had 83. Reece Tennison and Nick Manning fired 84s for the final counting score.
"Macomb played a terrific last nine holes, and we just didn't hit enough good shots to stay in it," said York. "It's disappointing for the kids. It's obviously not how they wanted to finish their season. That's the biggest thing."
Prairie Central, which won last week's U High Regional, received an 82 from Teegan Quinn and 83 from Trey Bazzell. Rylie Vaughan, Connor Gibson and Carson Friedman all shot 89s.
Class 3A: Normal West's Keagan Wurth shot 79 to tie for ninth in the Pekin Sectional at Lick Creek Golf Course.
Another Wildcat golfer, Gabe Holderby, fired 92.
Lincoln-Way Central was the team champion with a 312 total, four strokes ahead of Sandburg. Medalist honors went to Lincoln-Way Central's Sean Curran, who won a playoff against Mason Minkel of Pekin after they shot 1-over 73s.
