Watch now: Bloomington's TJ Barger loses in playoff for sectional golf title; U High takes fourth

Barger did make a 15-foot par-saving putt on No. 16. After a two-putt par on the 17th, Barger knew McCulla had birdied the 518-yard par-5 No. 18 to get to 1-over and a stroke ahead of Barker and Macomb's Braeden Duncan.

After pushing his drive right, Barger superbly carved his second shot around the trees and left himself a makeable eagle putt. He gingerly stroked his putt down the slope before it veered just right at the last second.

The tricky weather conditions didn't seem to bother Barger as much as his putting.

"The front nine was cold and windy," said Barger. "That was a little more tough. The ball wasn't going as far. The wind was taking the ball wherever it was blowing. The back nine it started getting warmer out so I could take off my (long) pants."

Barger wants to visit colleges before making a decision on his future. He also will return to the Raiders' basketball team ("as long as I start," he smiled) and hopes there will be a season.

Along with his state title as a sophomore, Barger finished fourth at state a year ago.