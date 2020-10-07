Watch now: Eureka's Allison Pacocha takes medalist in playoff as U High triumphs in 1A girls golf regional

PONTIAC — Allison Pacocha, Dani Grace Schrock and Reagan Kennedy got ready to tee off in a sudden-death playoff Wednesday in the Class 1A Pontiac Girls Golf Regional.
This certainly had the look and feel of a state tournament that isn't going to happen.
Pacocha, the defending Class 1A state medalist, thought the same thing.
"I feel the teams here at regionals and sectionals (Monday) are the same teams and people you would see at state," said the Eureka High School junior. "I feel it's constant prep for state and it feels like state."
Pacocha ended the playoff when she sank a 15-foot birdie putt to oust Pontiac's Schrock, the 2018 state individual champion, and University High sophomore standout Reagan Kennedy, who finished tied for third at last year's state.
The trio fired 76s at Pontiac Elks Country Club. Pacocha and Kennedy each bogeyed their final two holes, while Schrock recovered from a 41 on the front nine to shoot 2-under the last eight holes.
Defending state champion U High cruised to the team title. The Pioneers fired 317 to beat runner-up Central Catholic by 28 strokes as both teams advanced to Monday's Morris Sectional at The Creek.
That will be the season's final tournament. The state finals have been canceled because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.
"My message to them today was 'Do Not Miss the Moment' because we don't know what's going to happen," said U High coach Greg Dennis. "At the start of the season we didn't have this (sectional which was added on Sept. 23)."
Pacocha and Schrock were among the four individuals not on qualifying teams who advanced to sectional. El Paso-Gridley sophomore Sarah Bond, who was tied for the lead with a hole left, moved on with a 78 as did Morton's Reagan Braker (88).
U High freshman Ihnera Gerongay tied Bond for fourth individually with 78. Other counting scores for the Pioneers were seniors Jadyn Spinks (81) and Jaiden Mapugay (82), while junior Jaelyn Kelly (85) and sophomore Lauren Cervantes (95) rounded out the lineup.
"This is probably, scoring-wise and other things, by far my best team I've had," said Dennis, who also directed U High to the 2011 Class 1A state title. "As I've said before, we just try to shoot our average. Nobody tries to go low. You just try to trust what you're going to do and hopefully it all pans out."
Pacocha started on No. 10 and made the turn at 1-over. She was 2-over heading to the par-3 eighth, her 17th hole, before putting her tee shot in a bunker and taking a bogey. She also found a bunker off the tee on No. 9 and missed a 20-foot par putt.
"My drives on both holes were not great and it kind of fell apart," she said. "I got on the bus and was a little disappointed, then watched Reagan come in."
Schrock had finished over an hour earlier. She missed a short par putt on No. 10 to go 6-over before making a charge.
"I made a great sand shot on 11 and stuck it within four inches," she said. "To get that birdie helped to get the momentum, then I made a long putt on 12 for my birdie."
Schrock made clutch par-saving putts on Nos. 16 and 17 before a two-putt par on the 18th left her thinking she would be done for the day.
Not so fast.
Kennedy hit a hybrid within 4 feet on the long par-3 16th for a birdie to drop to 2-over. She couldn't get up and down and took a bogey on No. 17 before hitting her approach on the 18th about 20 feet under the hole.
A routine two-putt went away when Kennedy left her birdie effort about 5 feet short. She then missed the par putt to force a sudden-death playoff with her good friends who she played a practice round with Sunday.
"It was slower than I thought it would be," said Kennedy of her first putt on the 18th.
Pacocha thinned her hybrid off the tee on No. 1, but it didn't get her in trouble. Her approach with a 6-iron was on the flagstick all the way before leaving her below the hole.
Kennedy putted first for birdie, but missed. Pacocha then sank her putt before Schrock left her birdie effort just short.
"It was super fun. It didn't feel necessarily like a playoff," said Pacocha. "It was kind of like another day."
Kennedy agreed.
"I felt like we were just playing a hole and playing for fun," she said. "I didn't feel pressure or anything ... With all great competition here, it really felt like a state."
Central Catholic, the 2018 state champion, was led by senior Katie Steinman's 81. Other counting scores were by seniors Faith Glazebrook (84), Kylie Hundman (86) and Francesca Lee (94). Rounding out the lineup were junior Annika Snyder and freshman Grace Gilpin, both with 102s.
"Everybody seemed to be a little off today. We couldn't put our finger on it," said Central Catholic coach Dean Glesing. "The putts weren't falling and the approach shots weren't close enough. That's just the way it went."
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
