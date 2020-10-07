Watch now: Eureka's Allison Pacocha takes medalist in playoff as U High triumphs in 1A girls golf regional

Pacocha started on No. 10 and made the turn at 1-over. She was 2-over heading to the par-3 eighth, her 17th hole, before putting her tee shot in a bunker and taking a bogey. She also found a bunker off the tee on No. 9 and missed a 20-foot par putt.

"My drives on both holes were not great and it kind of fell apart," she said. "I got on the bus and was a little disappointed, then watched Reagan come in."

Schrock had finished over an hour earlier. She missed a short par putt on No. 10 to go 6-over before making a charge.

"I made a great sand shot on 11 and stuck it within four inches," she said. "To get that birdie helped to get the momentum, then I made a long putt on 12 for my birdie."

Schrock made clutch par-saving putts on Nos. 16 and 17 before a two-putt par on the 18th left her thinking she would be done for the day.

Not so fast.

Kennedy hit a hybrid within 4 feet on the long par-3 16th for a birdie to drop to 2-over. She couldn't get up and down and took a bogey on No. 17 before hitting her approach on the 18th about 20 feet under the hole.