Watch now: Eureka's Allison Pacocha, U High unsure if they will get a chance to defend state golf titles

The chance to defend a state title is always special. Allison Pacocha wants to have that opportunity, especially competing against some of her better friends such as Dani Grace Schrock and Reagan Kennedy.
Yet as the high school girls golf season begins, the Eureka High School junior knows that might not happen this year.
When the Illinois High School Association announced its modified schedule for the 2020-21 year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it stated "this could potentially include culminating State Series Tournaments after Regional or Sectional rounds, or seeking other non-traditional means to conduct events."
"It's hard not knowing. You want to show up and play your best," said Pacocha. "You practice all season in tournaments and matches to lead up to state. If it doesn't happen I'll be sad, but it's one of those things that this whole year has been a little crazy and it's not unexpected, I guess."
Central Illinois golfers have dominated the Class 1A Girls State Tournament the past three years. Pontiac's Ali Schrock was medalist in 2017 and was followed by her sister, freshman Dani Grace, the next year when Central Catholic won the team title.
Pacocha, who tied for third as a freshman in 2018, battled Dani Grace Schrock and University High's Lexi Onsrud and Kennedy last year at Red Tail Run Golf Club in Decatur. Pacocha fired a 3-under par 69 in the final round for a 142 total, besting Onsrud by four strokes while Schrock and Kennedy were among a third-place tie at 147.
U High won the team title by 22 strokes. Although Onsrud has graduated and will play for Illinois Wesleyan, the Pioneers have five players returning, including seniors Jadyn Spinks and Jaiden Mapugay who have played in three state tourneys each.
Kennedy burst on the scene as a freshman last season. She was tied with Schrock for the lead at state after the first day.
"I didn't know I was going to be leading the tournament or tied for the lead," she said. "I was just very fortunate and grateful I shot so well."
With U High expected to get moved back up to Class 2A after this year, the Pioneers know this could be their last chance for the big trophy.
"It would be pretty disappointing (without state), but as long as we have our season most of us will be happy," said Kennedy. "If we get to play and have fun, we'll just have a good time."
Having a good time is something Kennedy, Pacocha and Schrock accomplish when they are together. They have become close through playing on The Prep Tour, along with Elaine Grant of IVC.
While they all want to shoot the low score, that doesn't seem to be the most important thing.
"It's so much fun playing with them. We always have a good time signing to music or laughing," said Pacocha. "We do compete and care about each other's scores, but at the end of the day we're more friends than we are competitors."
Schrock agrees.
"We play pretty much all of our tournaments together," she said. "We obviously always want to beat each other, but afterwards we go out with each other together and eat and have a good time, telling stories and laughing. It's a good group of friends for us."
Schrock is trying to be "hopeful" that the state tournament will be the final event of the season.
"I'm hoping a lot of our stuff doesn't get canceled, but it's kind of a day-to-day basis," she said. "Maybe once we get some tournaments started maybe they'll let us keep going."
Pacocha said she is breaking in some new irons and believes 9-hole matches, starting Monday against Pontiac and Fieldcrest, will help in that regard.
Even if there isn't a state tournament, Pacocha sees the bigger picture of being able to have a season.
"It allows some of our newer players on the team to get out and get some exposure to the game without feeling too much pressure," she said.
Even without Onsrud, U High coach Greg Dennis knows his team has the potential of back-to-back titles should the opportunity arise. The Pioneers also return junior Jaelyn Kelly and sophomore Lauren Cervantes, while promising freshman Ihnera Gerongay is expected to bolster the lineup.
"So far we look at it this way: Our goal is to get to state. If they don't have one, that's not our problem," said Dennis. "We want to have a state."
To that end, Dennis has his team thinking about "The 112." That's how many players qualify for each state tournament. U High players have the school "U" logo and "112" stamped on their golf balls along with "The 112" also on tees.
Dennis expects the next step in Kennedy's development will "come from leadership."
"Because she had such a great season I hope she doesn't think 'I have to produce on the course again.' I think it's more leading the rest of the team," he said. "As she grows in that department her game will take care of itself."
Dennis said U High already had to cancel out of four tournaments because of travel restrictions that limit schools to playing in their COVID region.
Like other coaches and golfers throughout the state, Dennis is keeping his fingers crossed.
"We'll get through it and at least get some experience. It will make them better," he said. "I hope they figure it all out for the girls' sake."
