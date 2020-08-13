Watch now: Eureka's Allison Pacocha, U High unsure if they will get a chance to defend state golf titles

"It would be pretty disappointing (without state), but as long as we have our season most of us will be happy," said Kennedy. "If we get to play and have fun, we'll just have a good time."

Having a good time is something Kennedy, Pacocha and Schrock accomplish when they are together. They have become close through playing on The Prep Tour, along with Elaine Grant of IVC.

While they all want to shoot the low score, that doesn't seem to be the most important thing.

"It's so much fun playing with them. We always have a good time signing to music or laughing," said Pacocha. "We do compete and care about each other's scores, but at the end of the day we're more friends than we are competitors."

Schrock agrees.

"We play pretty much all of our tournaments together," she said. "We obviously always want to beat each other, but afterwards we go out with each other together and eat and have a good time, telling stories and laughing. It's a good group of friends for us."

Schrock is trying to be "hopeful" that the state tournament will be the final event of the season.