Watch now: Katie Steinman, Kylie Hundman pace Central Catholic girls to Best Ball title

Normal Community took third in the six-team field at 176, followed by Normal West (178), Dunlap (179) and Bloomington (191).

Central Catholic finished fourth in last year's Class 1A State and hopes to get another chance, but realizes that might not happen with the COVID-19 restrictions in place.

"We're going to be very competitive," said Saints coach Dean Glesing, as senior Francesca Lee and freshman Grace Gilpin added a non-counting 83. "I'm like every other coach in the city, I hope we have a state series. It's a shame because there's so much senior talent in this town and on my team, in particular.

"For them to go out without having a chance to prove themselves at state would be a shame. But we're looking forward to the rest of the season."

Hundman's birdie on No. 7 negated a bogey at the second hole. Steinman birdied the ninth to put them 1-under 36 at the turn.

Steinman sank a short birdie putt at No. 14 before draining a 35-footer at the 15th.

"We started off a little rough today before getting into it," said Hundman. "Then we got into our swings and it was good."