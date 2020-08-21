Watch now: Katie Steinman, Kylie Hundman pace Central Catholic girls to Best Ball title

BLOOMINGTON — Katie Steinman knew instantly she was in trouble after pulling her tee shot at No. 18 at Highland Park Golf Course.
Yet Steinman also realized it wasn't that big of a deal Friday. Partner and fellow Central Catholic High School senior Kylie Hundman was right down the middle of the fairway.
"I have so much confidence knowing if she has a good ball out there, she's going to finish (the hole) with a good score," said Steinman.
Hundman indeed made a routine par. That finished off a 3-under-par 69 for the duo in leading the Saints to the team title in the Bloomington Best-Ball Tournament.
It was the third time in four years that Steinman and Hundman shot the tourney's low score. Senior Faith Glazebrook and junior Annika Snyder came in with a 72 to give the Saints a 141 total and victory over rival University High.
The Pioneers, who succeeded Central Catholic as last year's Class 1A State champions, shot 146. Sophomore Reagan Kennedy and freshman Ihnera Gerongay fired 71 to take second behind Steinman and Hundman, while seniors Jadyn Spinks and Jaiden Mapugay had 75.
Normal Community took third in the six-team field at 176, followed by Normal West (178), Dunlap (179) and Bloomington (191).
Central Catholic finished fourth in last year's Class 1A State and hopes to get another chance, but realizes that might not happen with the COVID-19 restrictions in place.
"We're going to be very competitive," said Saints coach Dean Glesing, as senior Francesca Lee and freshman Grace Gilpin added a non-counting 83. "I'm like every other coach in the city, I hope we have a state series. It's a shame because there's so much senior talent in this town and on my team, in particular.
"For them to go out without having a chance to prove themselves at state would be a shame. But we're looking forward to the rest of the season."
Hundman's birdie on No. 7 negated a bogey at the second hole. Steinman birdied the ninth to put them 1-under 36 at the turn.
Steinman sank a short birdie putt at No. 14 before draining a 35-footer at the 15th.
"We started off a little rough today before getting into it," said Hundman. "Then we got into our swings and it was good."
Steinman had to miss Tuesday's season-opening Metamora Invitational, but the Saints won anyway. Hundman shot 74 to take second followed by Glazebrook's 77 as Central fired a 326 total.
Glesing wasn't surprised by the performance of Steinman, a three-time All-Stater, and Hundman on Friday. Steinman had 76 on her own ball and Hundman a 77.
"They just pick each other up. They've been playing together for years outside of the season," he said. "They count on each other and know if one plays poorly on a hole the other will pick up the pace for them."
Glazebrook and Snyder turned in their best performance in the three years they've been partners in this event.
"They have that chemistry and are friends off the course," said Glesing. "That helps a lot when you're on the course."
Kennedy, who tied for third in last year's Class 1A State, took Gerongay under her guidance Friday. But it wasn't just a one-person score, said U High coach Greg Dennis.
"I thought this was an opportunity for Ihrena and Reagan to play because I thought Reagan would be the leader for that group," said Dennis. "She just told me Ihnera played very well, which is what I wanted to hear."
There will be plenty of chances for the Saints and U High to hook up this season. The next opportunity comes a week from Saturday in the Saints Shootout at Prairie Vista Golf Course.
"We're just starting. We need to find our way and feel things out," said Dennis. "I think anytime you play and don't win you learn."
