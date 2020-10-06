Watch now: Matthew Barker, Tri-Valley top field at Class 1A Central Catholic golf regional

“This is a really good group of kids,” Vikings coach Jon Nelson said. “The kids played their heart out. They work at it all the time. It’s really great to see kids put in time and be successful."

Barker steadied his round with birdies on Nos. 5 and 9.

“I don’t really get upset or that excited,” said Barker, who finished second at the 1A State Tournament last fall. “I knew once I made a par, I would be fine. I parred the third hole and took off from there.”

Barker hit a 5-wood off the tee and then a 7-iron within 20 feet before sinking the eagle putt on the par-5 10th hole.

“I knew it was in the whole way,” Barker said. “I raised the putter and everything. That kind of juiced me up.”

“We know he’s got that talent and ability. It’s a matter of him believing it and getting it done,” said Nelson. “He definitely did that today.”

Bond also endured a slow start.