Watch now: Matthew Barker, Tri-Valley top field at Class 1A Central Catholic golf regional

BLOOMINGTON — Matthew Barker kept his cool after starting his round with two bogeys.
And with medalist honors nearly assured, the Tri-Valley High School senior also maintained his concentration on the back nine as the Vikings battled El Paso-Gridley for the team championship.
The result was a 2-under par 70 for Barker and a two-shot victory for Tri-Valley on Tuesday in the Class 1A Central Catholic Regional at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course.
“I kept fighting. It was a really windy day, a tough day to play and the scores showed that,” Barker said. “I knew I was in good position (for medalist), but it was kind of a close race for the team event. I had to stay focused and make sure I didn’t do anything stupid.”
Tri-Valley posted a 329 with El Paso-Gridley second at 331. Both teams advance to next Tuesday’s sectional at Ironhorse Golf Course in Tuscola.
EPG’s AJ Bond was second at 79. Advancing as individuals were John Keefer of Central Catholic (81), Roanoke-Benson’s Luke Sauder (83), Gabe Wiegand of Eureka (84) and Fieldcrest’s Koy Allen (84).
Also counting toward the Tri-Valley total were Ben Haushalter (81), Josh Stewart (83) and Bryce Bloemer (95).
“This is a really good group of kids,” Vikings coach Jon Nelson said. “The kids played their heart out. They work at it all the time. It’s really great to see kids put in time and be successful."
Barker steadied his round with birdies on Nos. 5 and 9.
“I don’t really get upset or that excited,” said Barker, who finished second at the 1A State Tournament last fall. “I knew once I made a par, I would be fine. I parred the third hole and took off from there.”
Barker hit a 5-wood off the tee and then a 7-iron within 20 feet before sinking the eagle putt on the par-5 10th hole.
“I knew it was in the whole way,” Barker said. “I raised the putter and everything. That kind of juiced me up.”
“We know he’s got that talent and ability. It’s a matter of him believing it and getting it done,” said Nelson. “He definitely did that today.”
Bond also endured a slow start.
“I started off not good. I think I was 7-over through the first four or five holes,” Bond said. “I got to the back nine and turned things around. I got my attitude straightened out, and was 1-under on the back.
“I really like this course. I played here a few times and haven’t really scored terrible. You’ve got to hit the green here otherwise it will hurt your scoring.”
The Titans’ top four also included Luke Ihlenfeldt (82), Caleb Lavender (83) and Harrison Brooks (87).
EPG coach Ken Colmone lamented missed opportunities while crediting the play of Barker and Tri-Valley.
“It’s kind of frustrating. We left shots on the course we normally make or complete,” said Colmone. “But Barker played lights out and they played great. Maybe this is a little motivation for next week to go and play a little better.”
