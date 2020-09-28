Watch now: NCHS takes second in Big 12 Conference Girls Golf Tournament

BLOOMINGTON — Truth be told, Emma Geers and Alyvia Burr weren't exactly happy to see — or more accurately, feel — what fall golf was all about Monday.
"I was, like, oh no," said Burr.
Cold and windy conditions greeted those competing in the Big 12 Conference Girls Golf Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course. So it wasn't too surprising when a pair of seniors showed the way.
Geers fired an 82 to take medalist honors and pace Peoria Notre Dame to the team title. The Irish's 359 total was 19 strokes ahead of runner-up Normal Community, snapping the Iron's six-year winning streak.
Burr shot 85 to finish second individually.
"That (the Big 12 title) was one of our big goals coming into it," said Geers. "We thought we had a pretty good chance because we've been playing these teams."
Peoria Richwoods was third with 382, followed by Champaign Central (412), Normal West (447) and Bloomington (484).
NCHS also had two other golfers in the top 10 — senior Kate Burr (sixth, 92) and sophomore Natalie Bruce (10th, 97).
"We could definitely have played a little bit better, but I don't think we could have gotten down to where Peoria Notre Dame shot," said NCHS coach Mike Aslinger. "We haven't been in the 350s all year. They played well today ... the wind obviously was not going to help your game."
While a senior leads Notre Dame, the rest of the team includes three freshmen and a sophomore.
"Sometimes I'm having to tell them how things work out here," said Geers.
While wind is nothing new, Notre Dame coach Mickey Schallau was proud of how her young team battled cooler temperatures for the first time this season.
"They hang in there," she said. "They don't get too excited, but plug along."
Geers said battling the wind was the toughest thing.
"I had to club up and club down and really adjust to that," she said. "I'm OK with it. I would have liked it better if it wasn't there today. It got a little cold. It was a really cold start (at 9 a.m.), but it wasn't too bad."
Alyvia Burr, who played in the same group with Geers, shot 45 on the front. She got her back nine off to a good start by sinking a 15-foot putt on No. 10. She two-putted the par-5 16th for her lone birdie of the round while shooting 40 coming in.
"I stayed focused and stayed in it since it was cold and windy," she said. "I had some hope for today because it's conference and you need to do well."
The Iron will tee off next Wednesday in a Class 2A regional at Decatur's Red Tail Run Golf Club. The Burr twins are NCHS' only remaining golfers from last year's regional championship squad.
"We have a couple younger ones and they're definitely making some progress," said Burr. "We're just working with what we have. I'm excited for regionals. I think we can do really well."
