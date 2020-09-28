Watch now: NCHS takes second in Big 12 Conference Girls Golf Tournament

"We could definitely have played a little bit better, but I don't think we could have gotten down to where Peoria Notre Dame shot," said NCHS coach Mike Aslinger. "We haven't been in the 350s all year. They played well today ... the wind obviously was not going to help your game."

While a senior leads Notre Dame, the rest of the team includes three freshmen and a sophomore.

"Sometimes I'm having to tell them how things work out here," said Geers.

While wind is nothing new, Notre Dame coach Mickey Schallau was proud of how her young team battled cooler temperatures for the first time this season.

"They hang in there," she said. "They don't get too excited, but plug along."

Geers said battling the wind was the toughest thing.

"I had to club up and club down and really adjust to that," she said. "I'm OK with it. I would have liked it better if it wasn't there today. It got a little cold. It was a really cold start (at 9 a.m.), but it wasn't too bad."

Alyvia Burr, who played in the same group with Geers, shot 45 on the front. She got her back nine off to a good start by sinking a 15-foot putt on No. 10. She two-putted the par-5 16th for her lone birdie of the round while shooting 40 coming in.