Watch now: Pacocha, U High girls prevail in Saints Shootout at windy Prairie Vista

"There were some holes that definitely made it longer than normal (because of the wind). For me that was a little bit of a change," said Pacocha. "Most of holes that I didn't do so great on were because of 3-putts or not making great (first) putts. I tried to shoot as low as possible so when I did get those 3 putts it wasn't as annoying."

Pacocha, who shot even-par 36 on the front, was pleased with her tee shots and how she played the par-3s.

"In the summer I wasn't really driving the ball very well. It was OK," she said. "I've worked very hard on that and it's been very good."

Pacocha found out officially this week she wouldn't get to defend her state title in October. The Illinois High School Association announced the state tournament series would only include regionals because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's very strange because it (the state finals) is what you work for all year," she said. "But it's also one of those things where this year is one of those years and you just have to roll with what you get. I'm just happy I get to spend it with my teammates."