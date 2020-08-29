Watch now: Pacocha, U High girls prevail in Saints Shootout at windy Prairie Vista

Eureka junior Allison Pacocha two-putts for par on No. 12 en route to 4-over par 76 and medalist honors in Saints Shootout at Prairie Vista GC pic.twitter.com/NlUZP2qdDm— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) August 29, 2020
BLOOMINGTON — Allison Pacocha knew from past experiences the wind swirling around Prairie Vista Golf Course on Saturday was going to cause some problems.
"It's one of those things where I've played out here many times and know how to play in wind," said the Eureka High School junior. "I tried not to let it get to me."
Pacocha was able to navigate her way around in 4-over par 76 and secured medalist honors in the Saints Shootout. Central Catholic senior Faith Glazebrook used an eagle to shoot 79 and finish second.
University High didn't get any scores in the 70s and looked glum immediately after finishing. But the Pioneers' mood picked up after finding out they took the title in the 16-team field with a 334 total, 10 strokes ahead of host Central Catholic.
"I think they'll be happy because they were really concerned about not playing well and us not finishing well as a team. This will be great," said U High coach Greg Dennis. "Coach Tiffany (Masters, assistant) was saying to them earlier everyone is struggling, not just you guys."
Washington placed third with 377, while Normal Community was fourth (385). Instead of taking the low four scores overall, teams counted the best four scores on each side to get the team total.
Pacocha, who won last year's Class 1A state individual crown, was able to avoid the big number that got many in the field. She didn't have a double bogey on her scorecard while making four birdies.
"There were some holes that definitely made it longer than normal (because of the wind). For me that was a little bit of a change," said Pacocha. "Most of holes that I didn't do so great on were because of 3-putts or not making great (first) putts. I tried to shoot as low as possible so when I did get those 3 putts it wasn't as annoying."
Pacocha, who shot even-par 36 on the front, was pleased with her tee shots and how she played the par-3s.
"In the summer I wasn't really driving the ball very well. It was OK," she said. "I've worked very hard on that and it's been very good."
Pacocha found out officially this week she wouldn't get to defend her state title in October. The Illinois High School Association announced the state tournament series would only include regionals because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's very strange because it (the state finals) is what you work for all year," she said. "But it's also one of those things where this year is one of those years and you just have to roll with what you get. I'm just happy I get to spend it with my teammates."
Glazebrook started at No. 3 in the shotgun format. She was playing her 17th hole, No. 1, when she pitched in a 30-yard shot for an eagle 2. Her only birdie was on the par-5 fourth as she fired 38 on the front.
"My putting was really good. I had only one or two 3-putts," said Glazebrook. "My putting has really been struggling, but today it was pretty good. I was happy about that."
U High and the Saints, the last two Class 1A state champions, figure to go back and forth throughout the season.
Central Catholic prevailed in the BHS Best Ball last week and the Pioneers evened the score Saturday. The next matchup will come in the Intercity Tournament on Sept. 9 at Ironwood Golf Course.
Sophomore Reagan Kennedy paced U High with an 81, placing third. Senior Jadyn Spinks fired 83 and took fourth, while junior Jaelyn Kelly, sophomore Lauren Cervantes and freshman Ihnera Gerongay had 86s to make the top-10.
"I think they just weren't prepared to play in the wind," said Dennis. "As you get used to playing in the wind throughout the season, especially late in the season, the wind doesn't come into play (as much). There were a few more putts here and there. I saw some fast greens and putts rolling away."
Central Catholic's Katie Steinman was fifth with 83, while the Saints' Kylie Hundman tied Normal West's Madi Bley with 85s.
"I don't think this course as being particularly difficult, but candidly we haven't performed well here in the past. Maybe I shouldn't have been surprised," said Saints coach Dean Glesing.
"We let some bad shots compound themselves and did not play through with the mental toughness we're capable of and have shown in the past. We'll just regroup and go from here."
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404.
