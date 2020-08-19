Watch now: Payton Dunahee, Prairie Central capture Mia Gordon Raider Classic title

Keefer didn't make a rare double eagle, which he accomplished Monday at Peoria's Kellogg Golf Course in the Peoria Notre Dame Invitational. But after shooting 41 on the front nine Wednesday, Keefer was able to steady himself and fire even-par 36 on the back.

"I was in my head on the front," said the Saints' senior. "Going into 10, I know it's a birdie hole being a short par-5. I took advantage of that way (with a birdie), but ended up tripling 11 and got back in my head. But I ended up grinding it out as much as I could."

Barger was 2-over on the front before wildly hitting his tee shot out-of-bounds on the 10th and taking a double bogey. Playing with teammate Nolan Rink and Tri-Valley's Matthew Barker, who tied for sixth with 80, and Josh Stewart provided a light atmosphere.

"We were just having fun," said Barger. "The bad part about playing with friends is it takes the focus out of you and makes you want to go up there and whack the ball. It was just fun and we laughed all the time. It was fun today even though we all played bad."