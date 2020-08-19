Watch now: Payton Dunahee, Prairie Central capture Mia Gordon Raider Classic title

BLOOMINGTON — Coming into Wednesday's Mia Gordon Raider Classic, Payton Dunahee wasn't too confident about his chances at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course.
"I don't think I've broken 80 here before," said the Prairie Central High School senior.
Dunahee couldn't say that any longer after firing a 1-over-par 73 in claiming medalist honors and leading the Hawks to the team title.
Prairie Central shot 320 to beat Normal Community by five strokes in the nine-team field. El Paso-Gridley was third (330), with host Bloomington fourth (339) and Central Catholic fifth (340).
"This was our best turnout here at The Den. Usually this has always been a tough one," said Prairie Central coach Scott Willi. "We have a great group of guys who buy into what we're doing. They really help each other. I couldn't ask for a better group of kids."
Bloomington's TJ Barger and Tri-Valley's Matthew Barker putt on No. 17 during Wednesday's Raider Classic pic.twitter.com/gYtVNPYt9r— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) August 19, 2020
Sam Persching of Washington shot 76 to take second individually. Central Catholic's John Keefer and BHS' TJ Barger each had 77, with Keefer awarded third in a scorecard playoff. EPG's AJ Bond placed fifth with a 79.
Because of COVID-19 travel restrictions, the tournament was cut down from the 20-team field that played last year.
Dunahee, who has missed advancing to the Class 2A State Tournament by a stroke each of the last two years, said the driver was the key to his round.
"I hit pretty much every fairway," he said. "I didn't hit any out of bounds and I hit a lot of greens. I only missed three or four."
Dunahee had four birdies on the front nine to make the turn at 1-under 35. He made one more birdie the rest of the way.
"I honestly think I could have played better. I had a couple bogeys that I probably shouldn't have, a couple dumb mistakes," he said. "Personally I played better on the front, but I thought the back was easier."
Willi wasn't surprised by Dunahee's effort.
"He's been working at his game for a long time," said the Prairie Central coach. "He's really learned to keep control of himself and his emotions and go one shot at a time. It's really paying off."
The Hawks, who have five returners from last year's Illini Prairie Conference champions, also counted seniors Trey Bazzell and Rylie Vaughan (82 each) and sophomore Teegan Quinn (83). Prairie Central opened the season Tuesday by winning the Spartan Scramble at North Greens Golf Course in Atlanta.
Keefer didn't make a rare double eagle, which he accomplished Monday at Peoria's Kellogg Golf Course in the Peoria Notre Dame Invitational. But after shooting 41 on the front nine Wednesday, Keefer was able to steady himself and fire even-par 36 on the back.
"I was in my head on the front," said the Saints' senior. "Going into 10, I know it's a birdie hole being a short par-5. I took advantage of that way (with a birdie), but ended up tripling 11 and got back in my head. But I ended up grinding it out as much as I could."
Barger was 2-over on the front before wildly hitting his tee shot out-of-bounds on the 10th and taking a double bogey. Playing with teammate Nolan Rink and Tri-Valley's Matthew Barker, who tied for sixth with 80, and Josh Stewart provided a light atmosphere.
"We were just having fun," said Barger. "The bad part about playing with friends is it takes the focus out of you and makes you want to go up there and whack the ball. It was just fun and we laughed all the time. It was fun today even though we all played bad."
Barger should have been medalist Tuesday in the Redbird/Raider Classic at Weibring Golf Club when he shot 1-under 70. He won the Class 2A State title at Weibring Golf Club in 2018 and finished fourth last year.
However, a golfer in his group keeping the scorecard turned it in before Barger saw it had him for a 69. Barger told BHS coach Kiley Specht about what happened and was disqualified.
"It was totally my fault for not going up to the kid right after the round and just asking for my scorecard," said Barger.
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!