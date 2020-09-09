Watch now: Reagan Kennedy, University High victorious in Intercity Girls Golf Tournament

NORMAL — Reagan Kennedy watched Central Catholic High School's Katie Steinman stuff an approach shot about a foot away on the last hole of regulation to tie her Wednesday.
Then Kennedy witnessed University High teammate Jadyn Spinks sink a 35-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff.
Kennedy didn't blink either time.
The U High sophomore matched Spinks' birdie with an 8-footer of her own and won on the next hole with a par to claim medalist honors in the Girls Intercity Golf Tournament at Ironwood Golf Course.
Kennedy, Spinks and Steinman, who was eliminated on the first playoff hole, shot 2-over-par 74s.
"I was a little nervous before everything (in the playoff), but after the tee shot everything calmed down," said Kennedy of her first high school playoff. "It made me a little nervous she (Spinks) made the putt, but I just put a good roll on it and it went in."
U High cruised to its fourth straight team title with a season-best 310 total. Freshman Ihnera Gerongay took fourth with a 78, while senior Jaiden Mapugay and junior Jaelyn Kelly fired 84s and sophomore Lauren Cervantes had an 85.
"There's just a little bit of competition going on with our team. I don't know if you've ever noticed that," said U High coach Greg Dennis, laughing. "They're very competitive and all want to excel at whatever it is. I love it."
Central Catholic, which was missing a couple golfers, was second with 343. Normal Community took third (366), followed by Normal West (416) and Bloomington (488).
Kennedy and Steinman started on No. 6 in the shotgun start. By the time they got around to the fifth hole, which was their 18th, Steinman realized what she had to do.
"I knew we were really close and I probably needed to birdie that hole to go to a playoff," she said.
So Steinman used her "attack" wedge from 107 yards and liked the shot from the moment it left the club face.
"I was nervous because there is a ridge where the hole is," she said. "I was afraid it was going to hit and come off that ridge, but it stayed right where it was."
Kennedy was keeping the group's scorecard and knew she needed to make birdie to stay a stroke ahead of Steinman. Kennedy missed her 15-foot birdie putt before they watched Spinks finish behind them.
"I thought I played well" in regulation, said Kennedy. "I got my ball close to the hole, and I made some putts and missed some putts."
Spinks, a senior, earned the first medalist honors of her U High career last week by shooting even-par 72 in the U High Invitational at Weibring Golf Club.
"Everything is going so well," said Spinks. "I'm hitting the ball straight and haven't had hardly any 3-putts. Everything has been consistent."
Dennis said Spinks has "got the game going on right now. I noticed Thursday she was very relaxed and very calm."
In the playoff on No. 1, Steinman hit her approach shot over the green and chipped about 8 feet past the hole. Then it was Spinks' turn.
"I knew how it would break," she said. "I had to make sure I hit the right speed, and I knew it would go in if I did that. I knew she (Kennedy) was going to make hers, so I had to make mine. She's a good putter."
Kennedy calmed rolled in her birdie putt and then moved to No. 9. Spinks and Kennedy were on the same line, with Spinks facing about a 30-foot birdie putt.
Spinks rolled her putt past 5 feet. Kennedy, who was about a foot inside of Spinks, said she had a similar putt on that green in regulation. She coaxed the putt close to the hole for a tap-in par. When Spinks missed the comeback putt, the playoff was over.
Steinman also lost in a playoff last year to U High's Lexi Onsrud and was second as a sophomore to Normal Community's Allison Enchelmayer.
"Senior year and we don't get to play state, so tournaments like these are one of the bigger tournaments we get to play," said Steinman.
U High is unable to defend its Class 1A State title because of COVID-19 restrictions. The season will end after the regional in early October, much to the Pioneers' dismay.
"They keep reminding me of that," said Dennis. "They say, 'Coach, we're just on.'"
