Watch now: Reagan Kennedy, University High victorious in Intercity Girls Golf Tournament

U High cruised to its fourth straight team title with a season-best 310 total. Freshman Ihnera Gerongay took fourth with a 78, while senior Jaiden Mapugay and junior Jaelyn Kelly fired 84s and sophomore Lauren Cervantes had an 85.

"There's just a little bit of competition going on with our team. I don't know if you've ever noticed that," said U High coach Greg Dennis, laughing. "They're very competitive and all want to excel at whatever it is. I love it."

Central Catholic, which was missing a couple golfers, was second with 343. Normal Community took third (366), followed by Normal West (416) and Bloomington (488).

Kennedy and Steinman started on No. 6 in the shotgun start. By the time they got around to the fifth hole, which was their 18th, Steinman realized what she had to do.

"I knew we were really close and I probably needed to birdie that hole to go to a playoff," she said.

So Steinman used her "attack" wedge from 107 yards and liked the shot from the moment it left the club face.

"I was nervous because there is a ridge where the hole is," she said. "I was afraid it was going to hit and come off that ridge, but it stayed right where it was."