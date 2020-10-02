Watch now: Reece Tennison fires 73 as U High bounces back for Pioneer Invitational title

"I was getting ahead of myself," said Tennison of Thursday's closing holes. "My mental game was just not there at the end ... it feels good to come out here and play well today."

U High's Jackson Yoder shot 75 to take fourth, while the Pioneers' Michael Cavanaugh tied Bloomington's TJ Barger for fifth with 75s. The other counting score for U High was Andrew Woodward's 80, which put him 10th.

"Reece had a nice solid round and you need that out of your No. 1 guy in order to give that solid start to your lineup," said U High coach Darrin York. "Jackson Yoder had a really solid round today. He's been a little hot and cold here and there. And Michael Cavanaugh came back after a rough round yesterday and played a good round of golf today."

Tennison, who was medalist in last month's Intercity Tournament for the second straight year, had only one birdie on the par-5 No. 2. But he avoided any serious trouble with 14 pars and three bogeys.

After shooting 1-over 37 on the front, Tennison kept his momentum going with a chip-in par at No. 11.