Watch now: Reece Tennison fires 73 as U High bounces back for Pioneer Invitational title

NORMAL — After stumbling down the stretch the day before in the Central State Eight Conference Boys Golf Tournament, Reece Tennison was determined not to have a repeat Friday.
So when the University High School senior sank a delicate 15-foot downhill par putt on the 18th hole at Weibring Golf Club, the relief was evident.
"I was thinking to myself this is the biggest putt of the day, and I made some good putts today," said Tennison. "That one felt the best."
Tennison fired a 2-over 73 to tie for medalist honors and lead the host school to the Pioneer Invitational title. U High fired 304 to beat Macomb by seven strokes in the 12-team field.
Peoria Richwoods' Jack Hammerton also shot 73 and was declared medalist on a scorecard playoff. While Tennison wanted to go out for a sudden-death playoff to determine medalist, he still felt much better than Thursday.
Tennison was 1-under with five holes left at Lincoln Greens Golf Course in Springfield. He proceeded to make a double bogey and two bogeys on the last five holes as U High lost the title to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin by a stroke.
"I was getting ahead of myself," said Tennison of Thursday's closing holes. "My mental game was just not there at the end ... it feels good to come out here and play well today."
U High's Jackson Yoder shot 75 to take fourth, while the Pioneers' Michael Cavanaugh tied Bloomington's TJ Barger for fifth with 75s. The other counting score for U High was Andrew Woodward's 80, which put him 10th.
"Reece had a nice solid round and you need that out of your No. 1 guy in order to give that solid start to your lineup," said U High coach Darrin York. "Jackson Yoder had a really solid round today. He's been a little hot and cold here and there. And Michael Cavanaugh came back after a rough round yesterday and played a good round of golf today."
Tennison, who was medalist in last month's Intercity Tournament for the second straight year, had only one birdie on the par-5 No. 2. But he avoided any serious trouble with 14 pars and three bogeys.
After shooting 1-over 37 on the front, Tennison kept his momentum going with a chip-in par at No. 11.
Tennison missed the final three greens in regulation. He couldn't get up and down for par on the 16th, but chipped close for a tap-in at the par-3 17th. Tennison put his second shot in the bunker on No. 18 and blasted above the hole before sinking the par putt and giving a clenched fist.
"My irons were not good today, but my short game was on," said Tennison. "That's what saved me."
York was proud of not only Tennison, but how his entire team bounced back after a rough finish in Springfield 24 hours earlier.
"You could tell their focus when we got to the golf course today that yesterday was a day they wanted to forget," said York. "Being at home in your home tournament, they had really good focus. They showed that they weren't happy with how they finished yesterday and they didn't want that to happen again."
Sacred Heart-Griffin was third with 324, ousting Richwoods on the fifth player's score. BHS took fifth (336), followed by Prairie Central (341) and Normal Community (342).
The Pioneers, BHS and Prairie Central figure to be the top three teams in Tuesday's Class 2A U High Regional at Weibring Golf Club. Only the top two teams will advance to the sectional.
"To come out here and do it a couple days before regionals — and we get to come back to the same location — it gives you some good positive momentum going into postseason," said York. "Hopefully we can ride that wave as Tuesday comes around and we can play well again."
Reece Tennison gets up and down for par on 17 and drives on 18. Tennison shoots 2-over 73 to tie for medalist and lead U High to team title in U High Invitational at Weibring GC pic.twitter.com/NoUOC0G1Pt— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) October 2, 2020
