Watch now: Reece Tennison repeats as medalist as U High wins fourth straight Boys Intercity Golf title

NORMAL — Reece Tennison faced an 8-foot par putt on the 18th hole to finish his round in Tuesday's Boys Intercity Golf Tournament at Ironwood Golf Course.
"I was a little bit nervous, but I thought put it a ball out (of the cup)," said the University High School senior. "I hit my line and rolled it in."
Tennison didn't know it at the time, but the par save clinched medalist honors for the second straight year and helped the Pioneers to their fourth straight team title.
A 1-over par 73 gave Tennison a one-stroke victory over teammate Jackson Yoder. U High fired a 305 total, which was 17 strokes head of runnerup Normal Community. Normal West was third (353), followed by Central Catholic (361), Cornerstone Christian (364) and Bloomington (407).
NCHS' Jonathan Wells and Normal West's Gabe Holderby tied for third with 78s. Fifth place went to NCHS' Chase Tomlinson after an 80. BHS senior standout TJ Barger was unable to play.
U High also counted 79s by Andrew Woodward and Nick Manning.
"We always talk about how important this tournament is every year and in a year like this more so," said U High coach Darrin York. "It becomes one of the top couple tournaments you play in. I and the boys always put a lot of stock in the fact it is an important golf tournament."
After making a 10-foot birdie putt on No 18, Yoder was even-par heading to No. 1, which was his 17th hole of the round in the shotgun start. He suffered a double bogey, but had a 12-foot birdie putt on No. 2 which could have tied Tennison and forced a sudden-death playoff.
However, Yoder's putt hit the flag stick and lipped out. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the flag stick can't be removed.
"It was dead in the center," said Yoder. "Where the wind was blow straight at me and the pin was leaning towards me. there was no room to get in there. You just have to deal with it. It's part of corona(virus)."
Tennison started his round with a bogey at No. 1. He followed with nine straight pars before a 2-putt birdie at the par-5 11th. Tennison made six pars and a bogey the rest of the way.
"Overall it was not terrible, but it definitely could have been better if I could have made some putts," said Tennison. "I woke up this morning and was a little bit nervous. That was just pressure by myself and (from) no one else."
A reduced schedule brought on by travel restrictions from the pandemic have made this an unusual season.
"We just have a lot of practice time," said Tennison, who fired a 72 earlier this season at Peoria's Kellogg Golf Course. "We're putting in the work in our off weeks. We play Friday and Saturday (at the Pekin Tournament) as well and hopefully will come out and play like we did today."
York was happy for Tennison.
"To be a repeat champion means you put in a lot of work, played good golf and handled the pressure of being defending champion," said the U High coach.
Yoder, who started with a chip-in birdie on No. 3, has struggled much of the season and was relieved with how he played Tuesday.
"My putter was on fire today. I made a ton of putts," he said. "I made a couple 8-10 foot par putts. Today was pretty much no penalty strokes which was awesome."
U High followed York's game plan perfectly.
"I tried to get the boys to understand we need to get off to a good start and lets finish strong," he said. "We got off to a great start and that gave us some momentum until the middle of the round. We didn't finish quite as strong as we wanted to and gave a couple shots back at the end, but overall I'm pleased we shot under 310 and won the tournament."
