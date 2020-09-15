Watch now: Reece Tennison repeats as medalist as U High wins fourth straight Boys Intercity Golf title

After making a 10-foot birdie putt on No 18, Yoder was even-par heading to No. 1, which was his 17th hole of the round in the shotgun start. He suffered a double bogey, but had a 12-foot birdie putt on No. 2 which could have tied Tennison and forced a sudden-death playoff.

However, Yoder's putt hit the flag stick and lipped out. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the flag stick can't be removed.

"It was dead in the center," said Yoder. "Where the wind was blow straight at me and the pin was leaning towards me. there was no room to get in there. You just have to deal with it. It's part of corona(virus)."

Tennison started his round with a bogey at No. 1. He followed with nine straight pars before a 2-putt birdie at the par-5 11th. Tennison made six pars and a bogey the rest of the way.

"Overall it was not terrible, but it definitely could have been better if I could have made some putts," said Tennison. "I woke up this morning and was a little bit nervous. That was just pressure by myself and (from) no one else."

A reduced schedule brought on by travel restrictions from the pandemic have made this an unusual season.