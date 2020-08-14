Watch now: Successful summer propels Bloomington's TJ Barger in eyes of college coaches

There is no guarantee there will be state tournaments this fall.

While Barger could have opted out of high school golf and played in other junior tournaments — as did Class 1A state champion Weston Walker of Peoria Christian — he decided to remain a Raider.

"If there's no state tournament all I can do is have fun with my friends. It's my senior year, so I have to enjoy it," said Barger. "I just have to enjoy my last year and make the best out of it."

Second-year BHS coach Kiley Spacht said she is "proud" of Barger for sticking it out in this unusual season.

"He's beginning to see golf in all the lenses it has where it can be an individual sport and you can really do well on your own," said Specht. "But there's a lot to be said about team golf and what you can learn, what you can do to help your teammates and teach them that can really reflect a lot in life, too."

Barger is ranked No. 65 in the Rolex AJGA rankings. He finished tied for third in his first event at Columbus, Ind., at the end of June, shooting 67-68 the final two rounds. Barger then used an 8-under par 64 in the last round of the D.A. Points Junior Open at Pekin Country Club in early July to place second.