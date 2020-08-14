Watch now: Successful summer propels Bloomington's TJ Barger in eyes of college coaches

BLOOMINGTON — TJ Barger made a name for himself when he won the Class 2A State Boys Golf Tournament's individual title in 2018 as a sophomore.
However, it wasn't until this summer when college coaches really took notice of the Bloomington High School senior after some stellar finishes in prestigious American Junior Golf Association tournaments.
"Finishing top five brought me to know I can play with big-time players who are committed to top programs," he said.
BHS senior TJ Barger works on the driving range with Raiders coach Kiley Specht during Friday's practice at The Den at Fox Creek GC pic.twitter.com/nrDMKBWLIV— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) August 14, 2020
Friday morning, though, Barger's mind went back to high school golf. He was at his first practice with the Purple Raiders squad at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course after playing in the Illinois Junior State Amateur earlier in the week, tying for 20th.
Barger knows this won't be like his previous three high school seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic and new Illinois High School Association guidelines in accordance with the Illinois Department of Public Health.
BHS had to cancel out of six tournaments which were not in the Raiders' COVID region. Two tourneys the Raiders host next week — the Raider/Redbird Classic at Weibring Golf Club and the Raider Classic at The Den — have only six and nine teams, respectively, because of restrictions on travel.
There is no guarantee there will be state tournaments this fall.
While Barger could have opted out of high school golf and played in other junior tournaments — as did Class 1A state champion Weston Walker of Peoria Christian — he decided to remain a Raider.
"If there's no state tournament all I can do is have fun with my friends. It's my senior year, so I have to enjoy it," said Barger. "I just have to enjoy my last year and make the best out of it."
Second-year BHS coach Kiley Spacht said she is "proud" of Barger for sticking it out in this unusual season.
"He's beginning to see golf in all the lenses it has where it can be an individual sport and you can really do well on your own," said Specht. "But there's a lot to be said about team golf and what you can learn, what you can do to help your teammates and teach them that can really reflect a lot in life, too."
Barger is ranked No. 65 in the Rolex AJGA rankings. He finished tied for third in his first event at Columbus, Ind., at the end of June, shooting 67-68 the final two rounds. Barger then used an 8-under par 64 in the last round of the D.A. Points Junior Open at Pekin Country Club in early July to place second.
Late last month in Columbia, Mo., Barger again tied for third with a pair of 70s in a 36-hole tourney. He also plans to play the fourth of five AJGA events he's allowed on Labor Day weekend in Florida.
After that first AJGA tournament, Barger said he found out that "I can actually play with the best juniors in the world ... it boosted my confidence that I can play with them."
Illinois and Iowa are among Big Ten Conference schools that have contacted Barger, along with Missouri of the Southeastern Conference. Illinois State and practically every school in the state also has been in touch.
"I've got a few offers. I'm not planning on committing any time soon, probably after winter," he said. "You can't visit anywhere now until Sept. 30. I'm not going to commit anywhere where I haven't seen the school or met the team."
Specht, who was an all-Missouri Valley Conference player for ISU women's team, believes Barger's leadership will go a long way for the Raiders.
"The team recognizes how cool it is to have an elite player like TJ lead our squad," she said. "They want him here and it seems like he wants to be here. I really think we have a lot of momentum going into whatever this season is going to be."
Barger's good friend, Tri-Valley senior Matthew Barker, took second by a stroke in last year's Class 1A State Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course. Barker also tied for 20th at the Illinois Junior State Amateur.
He shares Barger's attitude of just enjoying being a senior ... up to a point, anyway.
"I might have a little more motivation than him to win it (state) because how mine ended last year," said Barker, who took a double bogey on the final hole. "He already has one. I would like to get one of my own. If it doesn't happen that's just unlucky."
University High always seems in contention for a state tourney trophy. The Pioneers, who won last year's Intercity Tournament, are especially eager to get back to the Class 2A State after not advancing out of sectional last year. Three-year varsity regulars Reece Tennison and Jackson Yoder are among five of U High's top six players returning.
"We've tried not to talk about it much. Mainly I've tried to stay in the current moment and talk about what we have next week and be excited we're playing the season," said U High coach Darrin York.
"Basically, we're giving them 'let's prepare for there's a state tournament at the end and hope that it happens.' If it does, great. If it doesn't, we'll play whatever they let us at the end of the year."
York said U High has canceled out of 4-5 tournaments. The Pioneers and BHS are talking about playing each other in a Ryder Cup-style competition, with team and individual matches, on Aug. 29.
"It will be fun to put on the schedule and give the kids something different to look at," said York.
"We're trying to be creative to shake it up," said Specht.
