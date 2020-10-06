Watch now: TJ Barger wins 4-hole playoff for medalist while Prairie Central edges U High

"I can't tell you how proud I am of these guys," said Prairie Central coach Scott Willi, whose team was 24 strokes better than Friday. "They didn't play very well in the tournament Friday. A team can go two directions — they either go downhill or they step up, and all the guys stepped up. Carson was clutch today."

The low four individuals not on the top two teams also advanced to sectional. That included Barger, Schacht, Pontiac's Hunter Trainor (78) and BHS' Nolan Rink (81).

Barger had a chance to win in regulation, but missed a 10-foot birdie putt above the hole. He also had makeable birdie putts on the first (No. 1) and third (No. 10) holes of the playoff.

Schacht could have won on the second playoff hole (No. 9), but missed an uphill 10-foot birdie putt.

Friedman was eliminated on the first playoff hole with a bogey. Tennison bowed out on the third extra hole when he 3-putted from just off the green.

Schacht hit his approach on the fourth extra hole in a greenside bunker before Barger's key shot. Schacht's blast out of the bunker settled 50 feet away and he 3-putted for double bogey.

That allowed Barger the chance to 3-putt and still win, but he rolled in the birdie anyway.

