Watch now: TJ Barger wins 4-hole playoff for medalist while Prairie Central edges U High

NORMAL — Almost everyone walked off Weibring Golf Club a little dismayed in Tuesday's Class 2A University High Boys Golf Regional. That included TJ Barger.
Yet when the Bloomington High School standout needed to seize the moment, he did on the fourth hole of a sudden-death playoff for medalist.
TJ Barger of Bloomington birdies 4th hole of sudden death playoff to take medalist in Class 2A UHigh Regional. Four tied at 75. Prairie Central wins at 317, with U High at 318 pic.twitter.com/7MIyty8mkh— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) October 6, 2020
Barger punched a low 9-iron under a tree and it rolled up perfectly within 12 feet of the pin on No. 18. He sank the birdie putt to claim medalist honors, surviving a four-man playoff among a group that shot 4-over 75 and included Champaign Central's Wade Schacht, U High's Reece Tennison and Prairie Central's Carson Friedman.
"That was the shot of the day," said Barger, who won the Class 2A State title as a sophomore at Weibring Golf Club. "If I was three yards back I would have pulled out a wedge because I could have gone over it."
Prairie Central recovered from a disappointing round at Weibring four days earlier in the U High Invitational. The Hawks fired a 317 total in breezy conditions to edge U High by a stroke for the team title as both advanced to Monday's Peoria Richwoods Sectional at Kellogg Golf Course.
"I can't tell you how proud I am of these guys," said Prairie Central coach Scott Willi, whose team was 24 strokes better than Friday. "They didn't play very well in the tournament Friday. A team can go two directions — they either go downhill or they step up, and all the guys stepped up. Carson was clutch today."
The low four individuals not on the top two teams also advanced to sectional. That included Barger, Schacht, Pontiac's Hunter Trainor (78) and BHS' Nolan Rink (81).
Barger had a chance to win in regulation, but missed a 10-foot birdie putt above the hole. He also had makeable birdie putts on the first (No. 1) and third (No. 10) holes of the playoff.
Schacht could have won on the second playoff hole (No. 9), but missed an uphill 10-foot birdie putt.
Friedman was eliminated on the first playoff hole with a bogey. Tennison bowed out on the third extra hole when he 3-putted from just off the green.
Schacht hit his approach on the fourth extra hole in a greenside bunker before Barger's key shot. Schacht's blast out of the bunker settled 50 feet away and he 3-putted for double bogey.
That allowed Barger the chance to 3-putt and still win, but he rolled in the birdie anyway.
"I started off well, par-birdie, and after that I was not hitting greens and scrambling to get up and down for pars," said Barger. "I played better in the playoff than the entire round."
Tennison tied for medalist with 73 in the U High Invitational last Friday. He was dismayed because a scorecard playoff was used to determine the winner instead of going back on the course. It was a different feeling Tuesday.
"I struck the ball a lot better than I did Friday," said the U High senior. "But my putting was not there today. I had three 3-putts. I missed three birdie putts inside 10 feet on the front. I could not make a putt. I just was not comfortable over the ball."
Friedman, a sophomore who shot 89 on Friday, might have been the most comfortable golfer for the first 15 holes.
Prairie Central's No. 5 player was 1-over heading to No. 16 before suffering a double bogey. After a bogey on the par-3 17th, Friedman calmed himself down and parred the last hole for his season-low score.
"I was getting kind of nervous, but I finished well," he said. "Lately my chipping has been terrible, but it started getting better today. My driver was really good and my putting saved me. I made a couple long putts."
Payton Dunahee (79), Teegan Quinn (80) and Trey Bazzell (83) also counted toward Prairie Central's winning total.
"We work on putting every day, and it was good to see them start dropping for a change," said Willi. "They hung tough. We're going to enjoy this one."
U High's Jackson Yoder took fifth place individually with 78. Also counting for the Pioneers was Andrew Woodward (82) and Jake Swartz (83).
After shooting 304 on Friday, Pioneer coach Darrin York had an inkling that wasn't going to happen again.
"We got off to a slow start today," said York. "A couple kids got behind the eight-ball early. Some of them came out of it and some of them didn't quite come out of it."
The season will end for everyone Monday in Peoria. The Illinois High School Association will not hold a state tournament because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.
"It's certainly bittersweet because the postseason is all about surviving and advancing. There's a little bit different feeling when you know the advancement isn't continuing to advance to a state final," said York. "Your goal is to always win a golf tournament, so it's a little disappointing we didn't quite get enough done to win."
