Watch now: Tri-Valley's Matthew Barker, El Paso-Gridley finish off season with golf victories at sectional

TUSCOLA — Matthew Barker couldn't help it. He's only human.
As Barker stood on the 18th tee Tuesday at Ironhorse Golf Club, the Tri-Valley High School senior's mind raced back to last year's Class 1A State Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course.
"I was thinking I cannot let this happen again," said Barker.
Barker lost the state title with a double bogey on Prairie Vista's final hole. He was two strokes ahead Tuesday in the Class 1A Tuscola Boys Golf Sectional — and this time made sure to write a different ending in his final high school tournament.
A routine par finished off a roller-coaster back nine for Barker. He survived a quadruple-bogey 7 and two lost balls on another hole to fire a 4-over par 76 in windy conditions for a two-stroke victory over El Paso-Gridley's Caleb Lavender and Trey Boecker of Grant Park.
EPG also finished the season on a high note with the state tournament canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The Titans roared back from a two-shot loss to Heart of Illinois Conference rival Tri-Valley in last week's regional at The Den at Fox Creek. EPG's consistent lineup fired scores ranging from 78 to 84 in putting together a 320 total. Tri-Valley and Sullivan tied for second at 339.
"We felt confident coming in," said EPG coach Ken Colmone. "We played well in the wind yesterday (during a practice round) ... the mindset was we could score here. There was a lot of grinding going on. They were upbeat and thought they could win and proved it today."
EPG's AJ Bond fired 79 to take fourth place with the Titans' Harrison Brooks tying for fifth with an 81. EPG also got an 82 from Jacob Castleman, who came out when football was canceled. That tied for eighth in a group that included Koy Allen of Fieldcrest.
The Titans didn't need to use an 83 from Tyler Young or 84 from Luke Ihlenfeldt, which any other team would have gladly taken.
"We just wanted to play like it was the last round we played for the year and do the most we can," said Lavender. "That's what we did."
Like a couple of his teammates, Lavender didn't start well. EPG began on the back nine and Lavender went bogey-bogey. Brooks started with three straight bogeys. Castleman was 8-over after seven holes.
But they turned things around and avenged their loss last week.
"It was probably mindset," said Lavender. "We've played The Den a lot and know it's a tough course. Coming out here and playing it once or twice, we came with a pretty positive mindset. I haven't had too many rounds out here, so just try to get around the course and make pars."
EPG's future is bright with five juniors surrounding Lavender, the lone senior. However, the Titans could lose Castleman back to football where he is a quarterback next year.
Colmone just wished there was one more tournament to play this season.
"It is bittersweet," said Colmone, who coached EPG to Class 1A state titles in 2013 and 2014. "You think you're one of the top four teams in the state with this and you think we have a chance to bring home a (state) trophy. But that's not going to happen."
Barker would have liked another chance at Prairie Vista, too. Instead, he had to settle for regional and sectional medalist honors after shooting 70 at The Den.
"It always feels good to end with a win," he said. "It would have been nice to get a sweep and go for state, too. I love Prairie Vista, but it feels good. The team did pretty well, too."
Barker opened up a four-stroke lead at the turn thanks to two birdies and a bogey for a 1-under 35.
He appeared on cruise control by sinking a 10-foot par putt on No. 10. Then things got interesting.
After a bogey on the par-5 11th, he hit over the green and into the fescue on the par-3 No. 12. He tried to hit out and whiffed. After taking a penalty, he chunked a chip before getting on the green and 2-putting for a 7.
"After that it's a punch in the face," he said. "I had to buckle down."
Barker immediately birdied the next hole before taking a bogey on the drivable par-4 14th. After a par on No. 15, he put two balls in the water on the par-5 16th but still managed a bogey. Barker came back with another birdie at No. 17 before approaching the final tee.
"It's a similar hole (to Prairie Vista's 18th), honestly," he said. "I had to focus and not think about anything. It was a 7-iron (lay up to the water) and 50-degree wedge (to the green), the same two clubs as last year.
"I'm a different person this year and think I learned a lot from last year. I kind of grinded it out. I knew if I played the way I should, I would get it. But after a quad you have to start working."
Tri-Valley coach Jon Nelson wasn't surprised that Barker didn't let one disastrous hole destroy his round.
"He's really a competitive kid and hates to lose." said Nelson. "The swing will take care of itself when you find a way to win."
Tri-Valley also counted Josh Stewart (84), Ben Haushalter (85) and a 94 from Bryce Bloemer and Julian Chaidez. All are seniors. Junior Michael Mangina (99) rounded out the lineup.
"We played great at regional last week. It's hard to duplicate a performance like that," said Nelson as the Vikings shot 329 at The Den. "Conditions were tough today. We had talked about that we knew bad things were going to happen, and it was about mental toughness and staying even kneel. Everyone was going to have struggles today."
Class 2A girls: Senior Alyvia Burr of Normal Community fired an 80 and tied for ninth in the Champaign Centennial Sectional at the U of I Golf Course in Savoy.
Nicole Johnson of Edwardsville shot 3-under 69 to claim medalist honors. O'Fallon was the team champion with a 326 total, four strokes ahead of Lockport.
