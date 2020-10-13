Watch now: Tri-Valley's Matthew Barker, El Paso-Gridley finish off season with golf victories at sectional

"We felt confident coming in," said EPG coach Ken Colmone. "We played well in the wind yesterday (during a practice round) ... the mindset was we could score here. There was a lot of grinding going on. They were upbeat and thought they could win and proved it today."

EPG's AJ Bond fired 79 to take fourth place with the Titans' Harrison Brooks tying for fifth with an 81. EPG also got an 82 from Jacob Castleman, who came out when football was canceled. That tied for eighth in a group that included Koy Allen of Fieldcrest.

The Titans didn't need to use an 83 from Tyler Young or 84 from Luke Ihlenfeldt, which any other team would have gladly taken.

"We just wanted to play like it was the last round we played for the year and do the most we can," said Lavender. "That's what we did."

Like a couple of his teammates, Lavender didn't start well. EPG began on the back nine and Lavender went bogey-bogey. Brooks started with three straight bogeys. Castleman was 8-over after seven holes.

But they turned things around and avenged their loss last week.