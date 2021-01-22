High school sports gain hope as IDPH to allow high-risk sports in regions that reach Phase 4

There is expected to be more clarity Wednesday after the IHSA Board of Directors meets and sets season dates for the remainder of the school year.

"There's definitely still a lot of unknowns and information as athletic directors we're waiting to get some more specifics on, timelines and just making sure we have all the understanding correct and accurate for our region," said Bauman.

Central Catholic athletic director Hud Venerable said "the earlier they can get these season start dates for us and ending dates, that just makes our job easier. Everybody's conference is ready to meet and adjust their schedules."

Originally, boys and girls basketball seasons were set to end Feb. 15 when football practice could begin. The first football games in a seven-game spring season were set to start March 5.

Low-risk winter sports — such as boys swimming, girls bowling, cheerleading and dance — must conduct practices for seven days prior to their first contest. Basketball teams must conduct 12 days of practice prior to their first contest.

Bauman said BHS will hold its first boys swim meet Thursday at Peoria Notre Dame and first girls bowling competition next Saturday at Danville.