IHSA cancels spring state tournaments, but open to possibility of games still being played
Olympia's Sydnee Usherwood (3) slides safely into second base against Rockridge during the Class 2A State Softball Tournament third-place game last year in East Peoria. The spring state tournaments were canceled Tuesday by the Illinois High School Association Board of Directors because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois High School Association Board of Directors made an announcement that was expected Tuesday with the cancellation of spring sports state tournaments.

However, there still could be pitches thrown, sprints to the finish line and shots into a net this spring.

The board met via video conference and made its decision to cancel spring state tournaments based on Governor J.B. Pritzker's announcement last Friday that Illinois high schools will not return to in-person learning this school year because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

But the IHSA board said it is open to allowing spring sport games competition if or when the state deems it safe, which could extend into the summer.

The IHSA stated earlier the cessation of in-person learning would make it difficult to conduct spring state tournaments this year. 

Last month, the boys state basketball tournaments in Peoria were canceled. 

“We support the decision by Governor Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education, and given the logistics, we simply felt we could not conduct state tournaments that meet the expectations of our member schools this spring, ” said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson. “As disappointing as it may be for students, it is the right decision for their health and safety, as well as for the health and safety of the general public, as we cope with this unprecedented pandemic.”

Spring sports affected include baseball, softball, boys tennis, boys and girls track and field, girls soccer, boys and girls lacrosse, bass fishing, girls badminton, boys gymnastics, boys and girls water polo and boys volleyball. 

The IHSA board also said summer contact days for coaches with their student-athletes are suspended for the time being. 

“Once it is determined safe to return, we will provide a detailed outline to our schools on the plan for summer contact days and possibly some kind of spring athletic events, including if the number of days and dates that coaches can meet with athletes has been altered," said Anderson. "At this point, though, all that is dependent upon state government and medical leaders giving the go ahead for such.

“Our thoughts right now are with all the impacted students, coaches and communities. Especially the seniors,” said Anderson. “It will be difficult for them to find a silver lining in all of this, but we stress that even if they don’t get the chance to compete again at the high school level, they are better for having been a part of their respective high school teams.

"By participating in high school sports and activities, they were exposed to life lessons in teamwork, leadership, and overcoming adversity that are difficult to replicate elsewhere. The latter is applicable now more than ever. We hope that we can band together and refocus all our efforts on supporting the doctors, nurses, first responders, and all the other essential personnel who are putting their health and safety on the line each day to keep us safe.”

The board indicated a willingness to reconsider how summer contact might be conducted and whether opportunities for schools to conduct some kind of spring athletic events might occur.

The IHSA said it will continue to communicate with and monitor briefings from state officials, and based on those timelines, provide updates to schools as it relates to potential spring participation and summer contact days.

“The possibility of playing a spring sport game this summer is about closure,” said Anderson. “If we are able to offer this opportunity, no student-athlete would be restricted by having already practiced or competed with a non-school team.”

