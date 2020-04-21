IHSA cancels spring state tournaments, but open to possibility of games still being played

Spring sports affected include baseball, softball, boys tennis, boys and girls track and field, girls soccer, boys and girls lacrosse, bass fishing, girls badminton, boys gymnastics, boys and girls water polo and boys volleyball.

The IHSA board also said summer contact days for coaches with their student-athletes are suspended for the time being.

“Once it is determined safe to return, we will provide a detailed outline to our schools on the plan for summer contact days and possibly some kind of spring athletic events, including if the number of days and dates that coaches can meet with athletes has been altered," said Anderson. "At this point, though, all that is dependent upon state government and medical leaders giving the go ahead for such.

“Our thoughts right now are with all the impacted students, coaches and communities. Especially the seniors,” said Anderson. “It will be difficult for them to find a silver lining in all of this, but we stress that even if they don’t get the chance to compete again at the high school level, they are better for having been a part of their respective high school teams.