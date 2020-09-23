IHSA expands golf, cross country seasons to sectionals

BLOOMINGTON — It appears the high school golf and cross country seasons won't end when regionals are concluded after all.
The Illinois High School Association Board of Directors announced Wednesday they have voted to expand the state series in those sports. There will be sectionals in golf and cross country, but still no state tournaments.
The IHSA announced in late July that golf and cross country seasons would end after regionals because of the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic produced a modified sports schedule for the 2020-21 school year.
“Despite the challenges of this school year, our Board has remained committed to providing the most rewarding postseason experiences possible,” said IHSA executive Director Craig Anderson. “Given the relative success we have had safely conducting cross country and golf this fall, the Board asked our staff during the September Board meeting (September 14) to explore the possibility of expanding beyond Regionals to conduct Sectionals as well.”
There will be no additional fee for schools to compete in sectionals. The vote took place during a special meeting that was called to specifically address sectionals for the two sports.
In golf, the top two teams and top four individuals not on qualifying teams in each regional will advance to sectional. Cross country will advance five teams from each regional to sectionals, with no changes in the individual qualifier field.
The IHSA staff attempted to maintain COVID regions and keep participant levels as low as possible when making assignments. However, in some cases, generally those involving schools on or near a COVID border, schools were assigned to a tournament outside of their COVID region.
“Given the timing, our greatest challenge will be finding hosts, especially in cross country,” said Anderson. “We have been granted exemptions to compete outside the COVID Regions in instances, for example, where assigning schools on or near a region border creates better balance in the number of participants at a site.
"Based on the feedback we have received, we expect some schools will choose not to participate beyond Regionals. We respect those decisions, but still want to provide as many opportunities as possible.”
The other two sports being held this fall — girls tennis and girls swimming — will not be changed. Both begin postseason competition with sectionals.
Golf sectionals are slated for the week of October 12-17, while cross country sectionals are expected to be held October 29-31. Host sites and meet dates will be announced on IHSA.org.
