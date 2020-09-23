IHSA expands golf, cross country seasons to sectionals

In golf, the top two teams and top four individuals not on qualifying teams in each regional will advance to sectional. Cross country will advance five teams from each regional to sectionals, with no changes in the individual qualifier field.

The IHSA staff attempted to maintain COVID regions and keep participant levels as low as possible when making assignments. However, in some cases, generally those involving schools on or near a COVID border, schools were assigned to a tournament outside of their COVID region.

“Given the timing, our greatest challenge will be finding hosts, especially in cross country,” said Anderson. “We have been granted exemptions to compete outside the COVID Regions in instances, for example, where assigning schools on or near a region border creates better balance in the number of participants at a site.

"Based on the feedback we have received, we expect some schools will choose not to participate beyond Regionals. We respect those decisions, but still want to provide as many opportunities as possible.”

The other two sports being held this fall — girls tennis and girls swimming — will not be changed. Both begin postseason competition with sectionals.