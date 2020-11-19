IHSA hoping for 'short-term pause' of winter sports, plans for update on Dec. 2

"However, our experiences this summer and fall lead us to believe that setting arbitrary start dates hinders the process even more. We realize it may seem redundant, but we have to preach patience as we await more data and direction from the state. Despite the obstacles this unprecedented school year has presented, the Board’s vision to provide participation opportunities in all IHSA sports has not wavered.”

The IHSA had invited representatives from the governor's office and Illinois Department of Public Health to Thursday's meeting, but they did not attend.

In a statement released earlier in the week, the IHSA said: "We have asked Deputy Governor Ruiz and Dr. (Ngozi) Ezike (IDPH director) to engage with us in the near future, so that we can collaborate on developing a plan to safely conduct IHSA sports and activities as soon as possible."

U High boys basketball coach Andrew McDowell was glad to hear the IHSA use the word "pause."

"It gives you an ease of knowing where we're at and there's more clarity than before," he said. "We're going to follow IDPH and what they say. Ultimately, the IHSA is stuck between a rock and a hard place. They want to have their season, and we all want to have our season. We really need to get the clarity from IDPH on when that season can actually take place."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}