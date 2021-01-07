 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IHSA meets with deputy governor, health department, but no timeline set for return of sports
2 comments
breaking

IHSA meets with deputy governor, health department, but no timeline set for return of sports

{{featured_button_text}}
012620-blm-spt-20countyboys

El Paso-Gridley head boys basketball coach Nathaniel Meiss watches during last year's McLean County Tournament championship game last season. A meeting between the IHSA and Illinois Department of Public Health and deputy governor didn't set a timeline for the return of sports.

 PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois High School Association finally got a long awaited meeting with the Illinois Department of Public Health along with  Illinois Deputy Governor Jesse Ruiz on Wednesday night.

However, the possibility of all sports returning in some form this school year doesn't appear good.

IHSA executive director Craig Anderson and members of the IHSA and Illinois Elementary School Association staff held a virtual meeting with Ruiz, IDPH director Dr. Ngozi Ezike and IDPH Chief of Staff Justin DeWitt.

“Our Board of Directors is going to have difficult decisions to make regarding the seasons for medium- and high-risk sports very soon,” said Anderson. “With no specific IDPH timeline or statistical benchmarks established for the return of sports and the calendar shrinking, putting together a puzzle that allows for all sports to be played becomes increasingly improbable.”

All IHSA sports remain on hold. Low-risk sports may not begin until the state returns to Phase 4 in the All Sports Policy. The IHSA Board of Directors are scheduled to meet again on January 13.

The IHSA asked IDPH leadership to review the risk levels of all remaining sports, with consideration for lowering some sports from their current risk levels. 

“We understand that the state faces shifting priorities as it continues to fight the pandemic, while also beginning the distribution of the vaccine. There was no expectation that a single meeting would resolve all our questions," said Anderson. "However, we believe that collaboration with state officials is vital for the IHSA to be able to develop an informed plan for the 300,000-plus student-athletes and over 800 high schools that encompass the Association.” 

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

2 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bloomington boys soccer team social distancing workouts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News