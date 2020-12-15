IHSA plans to meet with governor's office, IDPH before Jan. 1 with hopes of playing every sport

"For some of them it's their senior year and they don't know what's going to happen next. I'm really stressing to them (the coaches) to find ways to reach out and make sure they're doing OK in their classes, give them workouts to do at home, skill things they might be able to do at home, just so they stay connected with them in any way they can. We'll adjust and adapt and do what we can."

Central Catholic athletic director believes the IHSA is doing all it can to get sports going again

"Everything that was in that press release today tells me the IHSA and its board is doing everything it can so we can have seasons. I applaud that," said Venerable. "It gives us all hope and something to look to. There's not one word in there of negativity or canceling.

"We're hopeful the government will see things just like all of us do right now at some point. I don't even care if we push stuff back. If we have to push seasons back and do stuff in the summer, lets do it."

The IHSA Board approved a recommendation to extend state final hosting contracts by one year with multiple venues that did not or do not anticipate hosting a state final tournament in 2020-21 due to the pandemic.