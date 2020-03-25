IHSA provides update on spring sport schedules to coaches and administrators

DECATUR — As coaches and athletes wonder when, if ever, spring sports could resume practices and competition, administrators and coaches received an update from IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson on Wednesday.

Currently the IHSA has suspended spring sports games and practices until at least Wednesday, April 8, and while the statement released by Anderson did not provide a new date on when sports would resume, Anderson expressed support in being able to complete a regular and postseason for the spring sports.

"As the IHSA staff and board continue to monitor the updates from government offices as well as state and local health departments, we continue to support the possibility of our member schools completing both regular and post spring sports seasons," Anderson said in the email. "The date schools can return to regular session will determine the length of the spring sports season and the potential of an IHSA State Series. We will be working with our Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) to determine the need for an acclimatization period in advance of competition.

"No timeline has been set at this time."