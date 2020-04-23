IHSA state boys golf, cheerleading events to stay in Bloomington-Normal

"We are appreciative of the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Bloomington Parks & Recreation, Illinois State University, and the Decatur Park District’s efforts to continue hosting the IHSA Golf State Final Tournaments,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said.

“Golf in Illinois in late October can be a tricky proposition, but all of the courses are always in excellent condition, and the staffs at each course work tirelessly to accommodate our student-athletes, coaches, and fans. More so, the communities are incredible about hosting the state qualifiers. The tournaments continue to thrive in each location, so we are excited to be back for five more years.”

The IHSA board also approved a recommendation to keep the Cheerleading State Final at Bloomington’s Grossinger Arena for one more year.