IHSA submits Stage 2 of its Return to Play guidelines to Illinois Department of Public Health

BLOOMINGTON — The IHSA said Wednesday it has approved Stage 2 of its Return to Play guidelines and submitted the plan to the Illinois Department of Public Health for approval.
If approved, the guidelines would go into effect for all summer contact day activity as regions reach Phase 4 of the Governor's Restore Illinois Plan, as soon as June 26.
According to the plan, approved by the IHSA on Monday and released Wednesday, "School districts should work with their local health departments on current restrictions in their area prior to beginning contact. Local school administration determines the permitted activities at their school. Prioritizing the health and safety of all students and staff must remain the focus of each IHSA member school."
In Stage 2, contests with up to 50 participants and limited spectators can begin — that number includes players, coaches, and referees. If schools choose to allow fans, they'll have to be in a designated area at 20% of capacity.
Multiple groups of 50 or fewer participants will be permitted in a facility as long as 30 feet of distancing is maintained between groups. Areas for each group must be clearly marked to discourage interaction between groups.
Concession stands may open in line with restaurant's workspace guidelines. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs from home for outdoor activities. No handshakes, high fives, fist bumps, hugs, etc. will be allowed, and spitting or blowing of the nose without the use of a tissue are prohibited.
In addition to the new rules for contests, schools must maintain a daily record athletes' participation, and symptoms they present, and take athletes' temperature checks and ask screening questions before the start of practices.
The document also states:
- Coaches are encouraged to use a staged approach to build back up to full summer contact activity and competitions.
- Local districts should work with their health departments and local school officials to make decisions about team travel to summer competitions.
- Athletes who did not participate in Stage 1 are encouraged to follow the acclimatization schedule for their sport.
- There should be no shared athletic towels, clothing, or shoes between students.
- Hand sanitizer or hand washing stations should be plentiful.
- Athletic equipment such as bats, batting helmets and catchers gear should be cleaned between each use. Other equipment, such as hockey helmets/pads, wrestling ear guards, football helmets/other pads, lacrosse helmets/pads/gloves/eyewear should be worn by only one individual and not shared.
- Shared equipment such as athletic balls, thud pads, sleds should be cleaned frequently during practice and competitions.
- Spotters for weightlifting are allowed. Maximum lifts should be done only with power cages for squats and bench presses. Spotters should stand at each end of the bar.
Coaches, participants, officials, volunteers and spectators may choose to wear a mask, but they're not required.
PHOTOS: Danville ends Bloomington's season in Class 3A regional semifinals
030520-blm-spt-5bhsreg
030520-blm-spt-18bhsreg
030520-blm-spt-6bhsreg
030520-blm-spt-7bhsreg
030520-blm-spt-8bhsreg
030520-blm-spt-9bhsreg
030520-blm-spt-10bhsreg
030520-blm-spt-11bhsreg
030520-blm-spt-2bhsreg
030520-blm-spt-19bhsreg
030520-blm-spt-12bhsreg
030520-blm-spt-4bhsreg
030520-blm-spt-13bhsreg
030520-blm-spt-17bhsreg
030520-blm-spt-14bhsreg
030520-blm-spt-15bhsreg
030520-blm-spt-16bhsreg
030520-blm-spt-1bhsreg
030520-blm-spt-3bhsreg
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!