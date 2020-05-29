IHSA waiting for approval from Illinois Department of Public Health before resuming activities

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois High School Association was set to unveil its plan to return high school sports Friday. However, that won't announcement come until Monday at the earliest.
LeRoy High School athletic director BJ Zeleznik said "it is my understanding" the IHSA is still waiting for approval of its plan from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Matt Troha, IHSA Assistant Executive Director, released a statement Friday afternoon on behalf of IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson:
“The IHSA and Illinois Department of Health (IDPH) continue to work together to finalize Return to Play Guidelines focused on safely reuniting IHSA coaches and student-athletes within the guidelines of Phase Three of Governor Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan and the IDPH’s best practices. We refuse to compromise safety in this process, and anticipate being able to enact and educate our member schools on the Return to Play Guidelines by Monday, June 1.”
Athletic directors across the state were supposed to hold a Zoom meeting with the IHSA on Friday afternoon to discuss the plan, but that has been pushed back until 3:30 p.m. Monday.
“I’m just hoping that we have some sort of direction, some sort of guidance on what we can do, what we can’t do, what it’s going to look like," Arcola athletic director and football coach Nick Lindsey said. "I think there are a lot of different interpretations for what can happen or what something can look like. I’m just hoping for something black and white and a little easier to understand, just so everyone is on the same page.
"If that means they come out and say you can’t start anything until Aug. 1, then it is what it is. At least we have some knowledge about what we’re doing. I’m hoping it’s something a little more clear cut like, ‘You can have your workouts, you can have this many kids attend, disinfection, and all that stuff.’”
The IHSA plan is for athletes to resume training sessions with coaches on a very limited basis. The IHSA canceled the boys state basketball tournaments in March and later spring sports because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think there’s a lot of moving parts," Lindsey said. "I think everyone is kind of waiting on the OK from everyone else. I think the department of health has a lot on their plate, obviously, and the IHSA has a lot on their plate. Unfortunately, things get backed up sometimes when there’s a bunch of pieces that are dependent on other pieces. I think that’s kind of where we’re at right now."
Lindsey has encouraged his student-athletes to stay positive and stay ready as they await more information.
“I think the kids are probably the most affected of anybody; coaches and kids and parents, too," Lindsey said. "Parents want their kids active and sports are such a great outlet for kids. It’s very hard right now for some of these students, they need that social interaction. They need sports. I try to imagine what it would be like in my position if I were in school. I’d be going crazy. I don’t know what I can do. Any time I’m talking to my kids it’s just, ‘Keep a positive mindset, be active, do what you can and whenever our time is open to get together, then we’re going to do it.’ I just feel bad for them, most of all."
Sports reporter Joey Wagner contributed to this story.
