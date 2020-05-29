IHSA waiting for approval from Illinois Department of Public Health before resuming activities

"If that means they come out and say you can’t start anything until Aug. 1, then it is what it is. At least we have some knowledge about what we’re doing. I’m hoping it’s something a little more clear cut like, ‘You can have your workouts, you can have this many kids attend, disinfection, and all that stuff.’”

The IHSA plan is for athletes to resume training sessions with coaches on a very limited basis. The IHSA canceled the boys state basketball tournaments in March and later spring sports because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think there’s a lot of moving parts," Lindsey said. "I think everyone is kind of waiting on the OK from everyone else. I think the department of health has a lot on their plate, obviously, and the IHSA has a lot on their plate. Unfortunately, things get backed up sometimes when there’s a bunch of pieces that are dependent on other pieces. I think that’s kind of where we’re at right now."

Lindsey has encouraged his student-athletes to stay positive and stay ready as they await more information.