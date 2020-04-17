Illinois High School Association Board of Directors to make final determination on spring sports at Tuesday meeting

BLOOMINGTON — In a statement released by the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) on Friday, the future of Illinois high school spring sports will be determined next Tuesday, April 21, at a meeting by the IHSA Board of Directors.
IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said that during the Board of Directors video conference meeting set for Tuesday, the group will make a final determination on the spring sports state tournaments following Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's announcement that Illinois high schools will not return to in-person learning this school year.
"The IHSA Board will make a final determination on spring sport state tournaments when it meets on Tuesday. As previously indicated, the cessation of in-person learning will make it difficult for the IHSA to conduct spring state tournaments this year."
The IHSA had previously stopped all high school sports activities through April 30th with the hope that spring athletic seasons could be extended into the summer.
Lights for the Fight
IHSA schools will be participating in a "Lights for the Fight" event Friday night to honor senior students and those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Schools will turn on their athletic field lights from 8:00 p.m. to 8:20 p.m. each Friday night throughout the quarantine as a sign of support for their senior student-athletes, as well as for all the healthcare workers, first responders and all other essential workers on the frontlines of the pandemic.
Although schools are hosting the events, in its statement the IHSA reminds people to follow the statewide quarantine measures and that no one should gather at the schools or fields while the lights are illuminated. The gesture is simply a sign of support.
Participating schools will share photos and videos on social media with the hashtag #LightsForTheFight.
