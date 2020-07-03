Illinois High School Association moves to 'Phase 4' of Return to Play Guidelines after getting IDPH approval

BLOOMINGTON — The return to high school sports looks like it's a little bit closer to happening.
The Illinois High School Association announced on Friday that its Stage 2 Return To Play Guidelines have been approved by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), and can be instituted by IHSA schools on July 5.
The IHSA also announced that it will no longer reference the guidelines as the Stage 2 Return To Play Guidelines, and will instead will refer to them as the Phase 4 Return To Play Guidelines, matching the verbiage used by the state in its Restore Illinois plan.
The IHSA Stage 1 Return To Play Guidelines, which were implemented on June 5, will now be referred to as the Phase 3 Return To Play Guidelines for the same reason.
“Safety remains at the forefront of everything that the IHSA is doing as we move into Phase 4 and beyond,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson in a statement. “We appreciate the collaborative efforts of the SMAC and IDPH in recognizing the physical, mental, and emotional benefits for our student-athletes and coaches as they progress into training in a more traditional practice setting.
"Our focus now shifts to continuing to work with state leadership to determine how to provide the safest environment possible for fall sports.”
A draft of the Phase 4 Return To Play Guidelines, which were developed by the IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, was sent to IHSA member schools for preparatory purposes following approval by the IHSA Board of Directors on June 15.
The IHSA then worked with IDPH to get approval on the Phase 4 Return To Play Guidelines. The Phase 4 Guidelines optimize safety while allowing IHSA teams to gather in groups of 50 coaches and students or less to conduct practices or contests.
IHSA coaches can conduct team activities on 20 contact days between June 30 and August 9. An IHSA member high school may not conduct team activities under the Phase 4 Return to Play Guidelines unless they have local school district approval, and are located in a Health Region that is currently in Phase 4 (or better) under the Governor’s Restore Illinois plan.
Fans do not traditionally attend contests conducted under the summer contact day format, however, if a host school allows fans to attend, they will be limited to 20% capacity of their facility or less, based on the policy of the host school.
The use of sports-specific equipment — i.e. a ball — is permitted in this phase. Competition between schools, such on 7-on-7 football competition is allowed under this phase, provided the teams are in groups of 50 or less and multiple groups are spread out.
Coaches and volunteers must wear a mask and officials must wear a mask except when actively exercising as part of their officiating duties and use an electronic whistle.
Athletic equipment such as bats and batting helmets should be cleaned between each use. Other equipment, such as catchers gear, hockey helmets/pads, wrestling ear guards, football helmets/other pads, lacrosse helmets/pads/gloves/eyewear should be worn by only one individual and not shared.
Shared equipment such as athletic balls, thud pads, sleds should be cleaned frequently during practice and competitions. In phase 4 spotters for weightlifting are allowed while masked. Maximum lifts should be done only with power cages for squats and bench presses. Spotters should stand at each end of the bar.
Group sizes should be limited to 50 total participants, coaches, and referees (i.e. excludes spectators). Any additional team members can sit on the sidelines six feet apart from one another.
During the use of summer contact days, multiple groups of 50 or fewer participants are permitted in an outdoor facility at once as long as: the outdoor facilities allow for social distancing of students, coaches, and spectators to 30-ft of distancing is maintained between groups/opposing teams on the sidelines, and areas for each group are clearly marked to discourage interaction between groups outside of competitive game play.
Students must maintain social distancing on the sidelines when not engaged in activities and schools must have information posted at entrances around the facilities explaining the transmission as well as symptoms of COVID-19, encouraging all visitors to maintain social distance and reminding people to stay home if they feel sick.
Schools must maintain a daily record of what athletes are participating and athletes should be screened at the start of practice for temperature or symptoms of COVID-19. Students are limited to five hours per day of participation.
