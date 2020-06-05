Jim Benson's top five games: No. 2, U High comes back in fourth quarter to take 1995 Class A State title

The Pioneers, exhausted and weary legged, fell behind 51-38 at the start of the fourth quarter.

"It feels so good, I can't describe it," said Nathan Hubbard. "We had trouble there for a little bit. I'm still not sure what happened."

While the U High seniors were pinching themselves, sophomores Jeremy Stanton and Jonah Batambuze were able to rationalize the frantic final eight minutes a little better.

"We knew we had to turn up the defense," said Stanton. "We did not play any defense the first quarter."

The Eagles were flying early with 3-pointers, jumping to a 19-4 lead after the first quarter.

"We were all fatigued," said Batambuze. "The 3s hurt us, we got down and started yelling at each other.

"Coach (Cal Hubbard) got us all together. Once we started to get on a run, we knew we could do it."

D.J. Hubbard couldn't believe how the Eagles kept making the 3-pointers.

"They came out on fire," he said. "We played kind of scared the whole game. No one has made a run at us like that in a long time."

When the Pioneers crept back, they finally went to their spread offense despite trailing by two points.