Jim Benson's top five games: No. 2, U High comes back in fourth quarter to take 1995 Class A State title

Just when you're getting ready to write a story about the hometown team that came up just short, something crazy happens.
Like a 13-point rally in the fourth quarter.
In the state championship game.
University High School looked dead in the 1995 Class A State Basketball Tournament title game against No. 1-ranked Aurora Christian at Assembly Hall in Champaign (two months later it was announced the tourney was moving to Peoria). Then came a comeback for the ages that is still talked about.
Here is how I saw it:
As the first-place trophy was being awarded, Aurora Christian's players stood in disbelief.
Some were teary-eyed. Others couldn't bear to watch. Most wore stunned expressions. Yet they weren't the only ones.
The guys in the gold uniforms weren't quite sure what to make of it, either.
"We thought if we took it into the fourth quarter, we would have a chance to win and we did," said University High senior D.J. Hubbard. "I don't know how still."
In a Class A State Tournament championship game that will be talked about for a long time, fifth-ranked U High pulled off a 56-54 victory over No. 1 Aurora Christian Saturday night at the Assembly Hall.
The Pioneers, exhausted and weary legged, fell behind 51-38 at the start of the fourth quarter.
"It feels so good, I can't describe it," said Nathan Hubbard. "We had trouble there for a little bit. I'm still not sure what happened."
While the U High seniors were pinching themselves, sophomores Jeremy Stanton and Jonah Batambuze were able to rationalize the frantic final eight minutes a little better.
"We knew we had to turn up the defense," said Stanton. "We did not play any defense the first quarter."
The Eagles were flying early with 3-pointers, jumping to a 19-4 lead after the first quarter.
"We were all fatigued," said Batambuze. "The 3s hurt us, we got down and started yelling at each other.
"Coach (Cal Hubbard) got us all together. Once we started to get on a run, we knew we could do it."
D.J. Hubbard couldn't believe how the Eagles kept making the 3-pointers.
"They came out on fire," he said. "We played kind of scared the whole game. No one has made a run at us like that in a long time."
When the Pioneers crept back, they finally went to their spread offense despite trailing by two points.
"I was thinking if I get the ball should I shoot it or what," said D.J. Hubbard. "I asked Nathan are we shooting or are we holding?
"He didn't say anything. He just looked at me."
The Pioneers ran off the last 1:20, waiting for the final shot. Nathan Hubbard was supposed to come off a double screen and take it. When Aurora Christian switched on the picks, Batambuze got the ball.
He found Kevin Jones wide open underneath and the 6-4 sophomore scored the winning basket. When Jones intercepted the in-bounds pass after two timeouts, the Pioneers started a wild celebration at midcourt.
"I don't know what happened," said Nathan Hubbard.
