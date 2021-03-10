JT Welch helps Central Catholic slip past Tolono Unity

"The girls played with tremendous heart to claw back into the game," West coach Corey Ostling said. "It took us a while to shake the rust, but we came alive in the second half. I couldn't have been more proud."

Meg Williams paced the Wildcats with 22 points. Kayanna Jones contributed eight points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots and Jess O'Brien seven points and seven assists.

Prairie Central (8-5) was led by Chloe Sisco with 26 points, including 22 in the first half.

A-L-A-H 43, Clinton 35: Mallory Cyrulik scored 12 points for Clinton against visiting A-L-A-H (13-2). Kaitlyn Rauch had 11 points for the Maroons (12-3).

BOYS SOCCER

West 6, Peoria 1: Cayden Frank, Jacob Davis and Nick Cordero scored two goals each as Normal West opened with a Big 12 Conference win at home. Spencer Vincent had two assists for the Wildcats.

Central Catholic 9, Unity 0: Jaylen Bischoff scored four goals, three in the first half, as Central Catholic rolled to an opening win in an Illini Prairie Conference match at Tolono.