Kindred: Athletes, not adults, leading way in prep sports in wake of schedule change

There will be no pretense here about being a medical expert. There is enough of that going around. This is not an attempt to provide all the answers. There are too many questions for that and too many more to come.
This is merely one man’s take on high school sports in a pandemic. It is not about parents, coaches, administrators, media or fans, but simply, the only ones who really matter in high school sports: the athletes.
In 42 years at The Pantagraph, they made the pulse race and the head spin. They looked pressure in the eye and didn’t blink. Or sometimes, they did. Either way, it was their time, their moment.
So in late July, when the Illinois High School Association announced a plan that would allow a season for every sport — albeit with altered dates and condensed schedules — the first thought was the athletes.
“Good for them. They get to compete. They deserve that.”
It warmed the heart of a retired sports editor and, yes, former prep sports parent. You knew what playing on a team with close friends meant to those in your house. You thought about the houses throughout Illinois and specifically, the teenagers in them.
The mind stayed with them through the social media outrage that followed from parents, coaches, etc. “Why is that sport’s season longer than ours? Why was that sport moved and not ours? Why is the IHSA out to get us?”
This was not a win, they insisted. It was a slap in the face.
Never mind that leading up to the late-July announcement, there was a real sense there might not be prep sports this fall at all because of the coronavirus, and perhaps not for the entire school year.
Was the plan perfect? Nothing is in a pandemic. Yet, the breeze you felt on July 29 was the collective exhale of athletes who had feared their freshman, sophomore, junior or, worse, senior year would be spent totally on the sideline.
We didn’t hear outrage from them, just relief.
Monday, the IHSA announced fall sports will end with regional competition. There will be no state tournaments/meets.
Disappointing? You bet. There is nothing like seeing an area team or individual win a state championship. The excitement and unity that brings to a school and community is extraordinary.
Yet, these are extraordinary times. To what degree is a matter of heated debate and again, you won’t find all the answers here.
What you’ll get is compassion for the athletes who sought to compete on the state stage. This is their loss … not yours, mine, their coach’s or Mom and Dad’s.
We’ve seen and heard a lot from the latter on Twitter, Facebook, etc., since Monday’s news broke. The athletes? Not so much.
Most are doing what they’ve been taught (hopefully) by their parents, coaches, adults in general. That is, “Only worry about the things you can control. Make the most of whatever opportunities you have. Always do your best regardless of the circumstances.”
Are they upset? No doubt. Many have dreamed bigger than “regional champion.” But they also have heard this countless times from those with whistles around their necks or mortgages on their homes: “It’s all about handling adversity” or “Life is a series of adjustments.”
They are practicing what the familiar voices around them have preached. It’s time the “preachers” did the same.
None of this is ideal. It’s nowhere near that. Still, there are “ideals,” and being positive, encouraging and supportive are among them. It’s worth a shot.
The alternative is to bemoan what’s been lost, point to what’s happening in other states, fill young minds with how they’ve been wronged. And when you’re done, you’re back to this reality:
Opportunities may be limited, but they are opportunities. And what have you always told them about opportunities?
