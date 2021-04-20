Kindred: Blake Cowden’s legacy of leadership lives on through foundation, scholarship

Death at 24 is too soon. It seemed particularly premature for Blake Cowden, a natural leader who relished the role and the responsibilities that come with it.
Cowden’s athletic gifts helped him earn all-state honors in football and basketball at Tri-Valley High School. His leadership skills made him special, beyond the touchdowns and buzzer-beaters.
When Cowden died unexpectedly in December 2019, it shook his family, friends, former teammates and co-workers. Pieces of their hearts went with him.
The saving grace?
The characteristics that made Cowden a trusted voice, fierce competitor, dynamic communicator and inspiring presence haven’t gone anywhere. They remain in play for others to incorporate. The mission of the Blake Cowden Leadership Foundation is to connect who Cowden was with those who seek to be like him.
A non-profit 501c3 organization founded by Cowden’s parents, Jeff and Debbie, it supports organizations committed to youth leadership development. It also established the Blake Cowden Leadership Scholarship at Tri-Valley, to be given annually to a senior athlete who best exemplifies Cowden’s leadership qualities and positively impacts peers.
“We decided we wanted Blake’s legacy to live on. We wanted him to continue to make a difference,” Jeff Cowden said. “We thought the best way was to establish a non-profit foundation in which we could provide opportunities to develop and encourage other young leaders like Blake.”
Financial support began with a memorial to Tri-Valley athletics when Blake died that generated large donations. The Cowdens added personal resources and members of the community have donated to the organization through its website, Blakecowden.org.
“Family and friends have blessed us with generosity and contributions,” Jeff Cowden said. “We’ve been able to do things we wanted to do.”
Among them are giving support to the Teach One to Lead One organization, the Young Leaders in Action program of Macon County and a leadership class planned at Tri-Valley. That is in addition to the $1,000 Blake Cowden Leadership Scholarship at Tri-Valley.
The bar is high for that honor. Cowden was praised by coaches and teammates for his leadership ability while earning The Pantagraph Male Athlete of the Year honor as a senior in 2013.
Among those watching him shine as a football quarterback and basketball point guard was Braden Zenor, a grade schooler at the time.
There also was this: Cowden’s girlfriend in high school occasionally was the babysitter for the Zenors. Blake would come over and play basketball with young Braden Zenor.
It meant the world to Zenor, who did what kids do … sought to be like his hero. He later wore Cowden’s basketball number in high school and also starred in baseball. Last spring, he was awarded the first Blake Cowden Leadership Scholarship.
“It was great that somebody who had a connection to Blake was the first recipient,” Jeff Cowden said.
Zenor is now a freshman on the Heartland Community College baseball team. Soon, it will be time to choose the next recipient, who must be a senior and a team captain.
Involved in the selection process is Jon Nelson, Cowden’s former basketball coach at Tri-Valley.
“Honestly, there are so many times in a day or in a week that I think about him,” Nelson said. “It’s special to me because of my experiences with him to help pick those kids for that scholarship and see those kids work in the school.
“It’s kind of a way that helps me stay connected with his memory and his family.”
Cowden was all about connecting. He was happiest when surrounded by family and/or friends, teammates. He liked the personal aspect of working with clients and clearly was good at it. Before he died, he had been selected by State Farm Insurance to have his own agency in Washington, Illinois.
It made sense to Josh Roop, Cowden’s Tri-Valley football coach. Roop frequently saw Cowden “bring others around him and build them up.”
“Blake was a great athlete, but Blake was able to get the most out of his teammates,” Roop said. “And he did it in a positive manner and made them feel important. I think that may have been one of his best attributes … his ability to bring others up to his level.”
That meant working as hard as Cowden, a tall order considering he routinely talked about “100P,” as in 100 percent.
Jeff Cowden said his son would refer to it at home, often inspiring his family.
“If ever something got hard, he would say, ‘Hey, you have to give the 100P. Otherwise, it’s not worth it,’” his father said.
Thus, the Cowdens are “all in” regarding the foundation. Blake’s cousin, Clare Allen, designed the website and Blake’s uncle, Steve Cowden, handled the graphics. It is a team effort in memory of the ultimate team guy.
“We feel like this is something he’d be proud of because we’re able to help organizations that help kids,” Jeff Cowden said. “Because he’d be proud of it, it makes us feel good that we’re able to do something like this.”
Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph. Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred