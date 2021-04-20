Kindred: Blake Cowden’s legacy of leadership lives on through foundation, scholarship

Cowden was all about connecting. He was happiest when surrounded by family and/or friends, teammates. He liked the personal aspect of working with clients and clearly was good at it. Before he died, he had been selected by State Farm Insurance to have his own agency in Washington, Illinois.

It made sense to Josh Roop, Cowden’s Tri-Valley football coach. Roop frequently saw Cowden “bring others around him and build them up.”

“Blake was a great athlete, but Blake was able to get the most out of his teammates,” Roop said. “And he did it in a positive manner and made them feel important. I think that may have been one of his best attributes … his ability to bring others up to his level.”

That meant working as hard as Cowden, a tall order considering he routinely talked about “100P,” as in 100 percent.

Jeff Cowden said his son would refer to it at home, often inspiring his family.

“If ever something got hard, he would say, ‘Hey, you have to give the 100P. Otherwise, it’s not worth it,’” his father said.