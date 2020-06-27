Kindred: George Kridner could find a comfortable bench wherever he went

They were everywhere it seemed, even on trips to Estes Park in Colorado. George Kridner loved the mountains and they had a way of loving him back. They offered breathtaking views, brilliant colors and benches.

“We never had to worry about leaving him anywhere,” Doug Kridner said. “Sometimes he didn’t get around very well, but wherever the heck you left him, you’d come back and he had a new best friend sitting on the bench with him.

“Sometimes it would be an 80-year-old man, sometimes it would be a 30-year-old mom chasing around three kids, and sometimes it would just be a kid. It could be anybody.”

That was George Kridner, a genuine, caring, friendly man who wanted the best for you. You saw it in his eyes, heard it in his voice. Long after he finished coaching, he would engage any of us from The Pantagraph at a game or event or at a grocery store.

He wanted to know how you were, how your family was, what you thought of this player or that. Mostly they were quick-hitter conversations that lifted you up.

It was the same on all those benches.