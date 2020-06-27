Kindred: George Kridner could find a comfortable bench wherever he went

George Kridner was meant to be on a bench. With a 1,000-watt smile, tireless work ethic and passion to mold and motivate, he was a natural as a coach. The bench could be next to a basketball court, at a baseball diamond, on a football sideline.
Kridner belonged.
He was there for some terrific moments at Chenoa High School: an assistant coach on the 1979 Class 1A state runner-up football team; head coach of the 1978 regional baseball champions, knocking off University High in the semifinals; and, gloriously, head coach of the 1979 McLean County Basketball Tournament champions.
Seeded fourth, the Redbirds upset top-seeded Gridley, 61-60, in the title game. A month earlier, Gridley pounded Chenoa, 95-56, in a regular-season game.
“I’ve had surprises in my life, but none will top this one,” Kridner told then-Pantagraph sportswriter Bill Flick, wiping tears from his eyes.
Doug Kridner remembers that night. The oldest of George and Terry Kridner’s four children, he was 8. He remembers sitting on the bench, helping provide towels and water “for Dad and the guys.” He remembers going on bus rides with his father, the team and his brother Mike, who was 7.
Yet, when he thinks of his dad, who died Monday at age 73, he remembers all the other benches.
They were everywhere it seemed, even on trips to Estes Park in Colorado. George Kridner loved the mountains and they had a way of loving him back. They offered breathtaking views, brilliant colors and benches.
“We never had to worry about leaving him anywhere,” Doug Kridner said. “Sometimes he didn’t get around very well, but wherever the heck you left him, you’d come back and he had a new best friend sitting on the bench with him.
“Sometimes it would be an 80-year-old man, sometimes it would be a 30-year-old mom chasing around three kids, and sometimes it would just be a kid. It could be anybody.”
That was George Kridner, a genuine, caring, friendly man who wanted the best for you. You saw it in his eyes, heard it in his voice. Long after he finished coaching, he would engage any of us from The Pantagraph at a game or event or at a grocery store.
He wanted to know how you were, how your family was, what you thought of this player or that. Mostly they were quick-hitter conversations that lifted you up.
It was the same on all those benches.
“By the time their discussions were over, Dad knew their name, why they were there, who they were with, their hometown, and who they rooted for,” Doug Kridner said. “In this crazy, busy, fast-paced world we live in, Dad was always a reminder of the importance of personal connections.”
For years, Kridner felt he needed an IPhone. Everyone else had one, so why not him? The family got him one and …
“At the end of the day, I think the phone drove him crazy,” Doug Kridner said.
It was capable of a lot of things, including instant sports updates. He liked those. But it could not replace being with someone face to face.
“He was all about personal interactions and spending time together,” Doug Kridner said.
His players could sense that. They knew they would have to work hard. They knew he would drive them, sometimes challenge them.
They also knew this:
“He always had a fun quip or a word of encouragement,” said Todd Reeser, who played football, basketball and baseball under Kridner. “I think that goes a long way in coaching, having been around coaches in my career. I always liked that balance. He was an encourager, but he also knew when to get you focused or refocused.”
Reeser went on to star in baseball at Illinois State and has spent his life in athletic administration. He is entering his seventh year as athletic director at NCAA Division II Columbus State in Georgia.
He has a healthy respect for the enthusiasm with which Kridner approached everything, from teaching social studies and P.E. to leading a team on the court/field.
“On top of that, he was a darn good coach,” Reeser said. “He could X and O and get us in the right frame of mind and we’d go. I always appreciated the way he coached us and the way he treated us as students and as athletes.”
Reeser was a sophomore on the 1979 McLean County basketball championship team. His brother, Greg, was a senior.
Also among the seniors was Gregg Brown, whose 21 points led Chenoa in the title game. He also played three sports under Kridner and considered him “a really special guy.”
“I appreciated that he pushed me and the things I learned from him about translating the team part of sports into your life,” said Brown, who soon will take over as operations manager at a truck center in Texas. “He could be tough, but it was always meant in the right way. It was with a passion. It was honest. And I always remember him with a smile.”
The smile was broadest on that championship night at Fred Young Fieldhouse. An overflow crowd in excess of 2,000 watched Chenoa win its first McLean County title since 1969.
Brown credits much of it to Kridner, saying, “He changed our strategy on how we approached the things that Gridley did and it just really worked. He made some decisions in that tournament that made the difference. I’ve always remembered that. That was his shining moment with us.”
Such memories helped sustain Kridner during some difficult times over the final 15 years of his life. A nerve problem led to a fall in which he broke his neck. He recovered, but had neck issues from then on. He had two knee replacements and also a foot problem that required surgery and led to an infection.
He forged on, reveling in his children and seven grandchildren while continuing his work with the Chenoa United Methodist Church and on the Chenoa Park District Board.
Then, on June 8, he suffered a stroke from which he could not recover. After time in the hospital, he was brought home on June 20, the day before Father’s Day, under hospice care. He died in the early morning hours of Monday.
Like many, Brown took the news hard. He said he thinks of Kridner and former Chenoa head football coach Ed Thomas “all the time ... the things we learned from them and the way they treated us.”
“I would like to think I carried some of that forward,” Brown added.
Reeser called Kridner “a good man” who “impacted a lot of people in a positive way.”
“That’s a pretty good thing to have when you pass on,” Reeser said. “He certainly did me as well as many of my teammates and classmates.”
Kridner’s family will miss the infectious smile, loving spirit and compassion for others. He also will be missed in his native Pontiac, where he graduated from Pontiac High School, and at his college alma mater, Illinois State, which he held dear.
The benches will miss him as well.
“What he taught me was to have discipline, work hard for what you want, go after it,” Doug Kridner said.
“And, it’s people that matter.”
