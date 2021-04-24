Kindred: Mike Brown was tough and tender, and the best friend baseball ever had

Matt Stembridge, CornBelters’ co-owner and president of operations, met Brown just a few days after Stembridge and Rick DeStefane purchased the team and the Corn Crib in October 2018.

“Mike sat down and said, ‘This is going to be the most important meeting you take,’” Stembridge said. “And I said, ‘OK.’”

Brown shared what he had been doing with the Bobcats, largely at his own expense, and why he was doing it … because he felt strongly about the opportunities that had been given to him when he was a young player.

The two became close friends. They have been in touch daily over the past year, with Stembridge saying, “His (Brown’s) thumbprint is all over that stadium and the KCL, certainly.”

Stembridge has seen “a tremendous outpouring” from people in the baseball community eager to help keep the KCL going in honor of Brown. Stembridge met with Brown’s brother, John, on Friday. He also has heard from Brown’s close friends, Chris Hawkins and Billy DuBois, offering to help.

Brown, who liked to call himself “The Commissioner of the KCL,” was on the phone constantly with college coaches, pro scouts and players to build rosters for the league.