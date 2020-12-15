Kindred: Will The Meeting, Part 2, to re-open high school sports in Illinois happen? Don't bet on it

So here we are, a month later, and talk of another IHSA/J.B./IDPH summit. The IHSA trotted it out again Monday, releasing the following after its December board meeting:

“The Board plans to meet with representatives from IDPH and the Governor’s office prior to January to develop a timeline for the resumption of winter sports. Following that meeting, the Board will call a special meeting to finalize rescheduling for the winter, spring and summer sport seasons.”

Anderson, a good man in a terrible position, also said this:

“The Board reiterated on Monday that they plan to do everything in their power to provide a season for every IHSA sport in 2020-21. There have been no cancellations of any sports, or discussions about canceling any sports, thus far.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The latter is positive news for athletes, coaches, parents, etc. Granted, they wanted to hear, “We’re playing … starting today!” Yet, hearing the IHSA maintain its commitment to play every sport, in some form and at some point, is reason for hope.

Here’s the rub.