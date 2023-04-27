Chicago Marist swapped jabs before dispatching Niles Notre Dame 9-5 at Niles Notre Dame College Prep on April 27 in Illinois boys high school lacrosse action.
In recent action on April 22, Niles Notre Dame faced off against Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago Marist took on Lake Zurich on April 22 at Chicago Marist High School.
