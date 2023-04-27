Hinsdale Central fans held their breath in an uneasy 10-6 victory over Chicago Whitney Young in an Illinois boys lacrosse matchup.
In recent action on April 21, Chicago Whitney Young faced off against Chicago Taft.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.