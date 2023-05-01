The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Arlington Heights St. Viator didn't mind, dispatching Chicago Marist 8-7 in Illinois boys lacrosse on May 1.
In recent action on April 22, Chicago Marist faced off against Lake Zurich and Arlington Heights St. Viator took on Lisle Benet on April 27 at Lisle Benet Academy.
