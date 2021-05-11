Lincoln High School considers return to Central State Eight Conference

"That is not good for our students. It's not just the athletes. We have coaches who teach at the school. It's not good for our teachers to pull out of class also, so not only are the athletes missing out part of education, the students that the teachers are having to leave class for, they're missing out also."

Due to COVID-19 scheduling restrictions, Teutopolis joined the Apollo on a temporary basis.

Neither Stricklin nor any of the current school board members were in place at the time of the vote in 2015.

"The distances these students are asked to travel for extracurricular events is tremendous," 2001 Lincoln graduate and local attorney Blinn Bates said in front of the school board. "We're taking kids out of school early ... and we're bringing them back late. I think it's a good conference, but the distances make it impractical. This is just a common-sense plea to the board to make a change and I think this is a good change."

Senior class president and boys basketball player Landon Hullinger agreed. He said the charter bus helps with the longer trips but only to a degree.