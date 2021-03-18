Madison Feeney leads Normal Community to Big 12 volleyball victory

Madison Feeney contributed six kills, 12 digs and 17 service points as Normal Community High School beat Peoria Notre Dame, 25-14, 25-9, in a Big 12 Conference volleyball match Thursday at Peoria.

Isabelle McCormick chipped in 13 digs and Sophia Feeney added 13 assists for the Iron (2-0, 2-0).

Central Catholic falls: Audra Bakewell had 14 assists and seven digs for Central Catholic in a 25-13, 25-20 loss to IVC in an Illini Prairie Conference match at Cvengros Gymnasium. Izzie Niepagen registered five kills for the Saints (1-1).

Centennial tops BHS: Katie Sanders led Bloomington with four kills, 10 digs and five service points in a 25-23, 25-14 loss to Champaign Centennial in a Big 12 match at Robert Frank Arena. McKinley Daniels had 12 assists for the Raiders (1-2).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kodat on first team: Dwight's Kayla Kodat was named to the all-Sangamon Valley Conference first team. The Trojans' Nora Anderson was selected honorable mention.

