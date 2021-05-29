NCHS, Notre Dame tie to share Big 12 girls soccer title

Ryann Anderson scored both of Normal Community High School's goals as the Iron tied Peoria Notre Dame, 2-2, at Peoria on Saturday in a match between unbeaten Big 12 Conference girls soccer teams.

NCHS, which has a 19-1-1 overall record, shared the Big 12 title with Notre Dame with 8-0-1 marks.

Reese Anderson and Lia Ward recorded assists for NCHS. Notre Dame outshot the Iron, 10-9. Maddie Johnson made eight saves for NCHS.

SOFTBALL

West splits: Claire Post's double scored Katie Poehlman in the bottom of the 11th to give Normal West a 7-6 victory over LaSalle-Peru in the first game of a doubleheader at Normal.

LaSalle-Peru took a 5-3 victory in the second game to gain a split.

Emily Kobel had two hits and two RBIs in the opener and two hits in the second game for the Wildcats (23-6). Rylee McGonigle (13-2) threw all 11 innings in the first game, striking out 15.

TRACK AND FIELD

U High girls victorious: Anna Barr won three individual events to help University High capture the Central State Eight Conference Girls Track and Field Meet on Friday in Springfield.