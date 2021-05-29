NCHS, Notre Dame tie to share Big 12 girls soccer title

Ryann Anderson scored both of Normal Community High School's goals as the Iron tied Peoria Notre Dame, 2-2, at Peoria on Saturday in a match between unbeaten Big 12 Conference girls soccer teams.
NCHS, which has a 19-1-1 overall record, shared the Big 12 title with Notre Dame with 8-0-1 marks.
Reese Anderson and Lia Ward recorded assists for NCHS. Notre Dame outshot the Iron, 10-9. Maddie Johnson made eight saves for NCHS.
SOFTBALL
West splits: Claire Post's double scored Katie Poehlman in the bottom of the 11th to give Normal West a 7-6 victory over LaSalle-Peru in the first game of a doubleheader at Normal.
LaSalle-Peru took a 5-3 victory in the second game to gain a split.
Emily Kobel had two hits and two RBIs in the opener and two hits in the second game for the Wildcats (23-6). Rylee McGonigle (13-2) threw all 11 innings in the first game, striking out 15.
TRACK AND FIELD
U High girls victorious: Anna Barr won three individual events to help University High capture the Central State Eight Conference Girls Track and Field Meet on Friday in Springfield.
Barr was victorious in the 100 meters (12.70 seconds), 200 (26.25) and 100 hurdles (15.44). U High scored 165 points, followed by Chatham Glenwood (153.5) and Springfield (129).
VOLLEYBALL
Dean on first team: Olympia senior Kaitlin Dean was named to the all-Illini Prairie Conference volleyball first team.
Brooke Fox of Pontiac and Jenni Slagel of Prairie Central were on the second team. Honorable mention went to Central Catholic's Abby Cox and Steph Hebel; Mia Brady and Addison Masching of Pontiac; and Prairie Central's Natalie Gray and Briley Hoffman.