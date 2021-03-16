Normal Community soccer wins big

The Normal Community High School boys soccer team blanked Peoria, 7-0, Tuesday in Peoria behind two goals from Colin Reedy and two assists from Raphael Mungu.

Alex Herrera, Ulises Castaneda, Zach Holland, Bradley Doellman and Dom Manzo also scored for the Ironmen, who improved to 3-0-1 overall and 2-0-1 in the Big 12 Conference.

Central Catholic 5, Monticello 0: Jacob Jongky netted three goals and Jaylen Bischoll and Brady Provost had one each as the Saints won a home match that was scoreless at halftime.

Jacob Tory and Gavin Young were credited with an assist each for Central Catholic (3-2). David Broadbear had four saves.

Normal West 1, Urbana 1: Drew Ruestman scored the goal for the Wildcats with Austin Johnston providing the assist.

Volleyball

NCHS trips Danville: Mallory Oloffson had eight kills, Madison Feeney seven kills and seven digs and Sophie Feeney 12 assists as Normal Community prevailed, 25-15, 25-22.

U High downs Lanphier: Lily Barry powered down eight kills and Kendall Burk compiled 14 assists as U High was victorious, 25-6, 25-11.