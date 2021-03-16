 Skip to main content
Normal Community soccer wins big
Normal Community soccer wins big

Prep sports graphic

The Normal Community High School boys soccer team blanked Peoria, 7-0, Tuesday in Peoria behind two goals from Colin Reedy and two assists from Raphael Mungu.

Alex Herrera, Ulises Castaneda, Zach Holland, Bradley Doellman and Dom Manzo also scored for the Ironmen, who improved to 3-0-1 overall and 2-0-1 in the Big 12 Conference.

Central Catholic 5, Monticello 0: Jacob Jongky netted three goals and Jaylen Bischoll and Brady Provost had one each as the Saints won a home match that was scoreless at halftime.

Jacob Tory and Gavin Young were credited with an assist each for Central Catholic (3-2). David Broadbear had four saves.

Normal West 1, Urbana 1: Drew Ruestman scored the goal for the Wildcats with Austin Johnston providing the assist.

Volleyball

NCHS trips Danville: Mallory Oloffson had eight kills, Madison Feeney seven kills and seven digs and Sophie Feeney 12 assists as Normal Community prevailed, 25-15, 25-22.

U High downs Lanphier: Lily Barry powered down eight kills and Kendall Burk compiled 14 assists as U High was victorious, 25-6, 25-11.

BHS roars past Manual: Katie Sanders served 11 points and McKinley Daniels has seven assists as Bloomington defeated Peoria Manual, 25-3, 25-9.

West drops tight match: Normal West received 15 kills from Averie Hernandez, 23 assists from Sydney Sennett and 11 digs from Courtney Carter in a 25-17, 26-28, 25-19 loss to Champaign Central.

Girls basketball

Clinton duo honored: Clinton's Mallory Cyrulik has been selected to the first team of the all-Central Illinois Conference all-star team. Maroons' teammate Kaitlyn Rauch was part of the second team.

